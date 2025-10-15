On this edition of Conversations, Angeline Boulley talks with host Dan Skinner about "Sisters in the Wind - When the Past Comes for Revenge It's Fight or Flight." The Young Adult novel is about a young Native American woman who has aged out of the foster care system and is now on her own. She has only recently been made aware of her heritage. Meanwhile, she is on the run from someone who is trying to kill her and must find a way to save herself. Angeline Boulley's previous novel, "Firekeeper's Daughter," was named one of the "Top 100 YA Novels of All Time" by Time Magazine.