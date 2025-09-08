On this edition of Conversations, Juliette Fay talks with host Dan Skinner about her work of historical fiction, "The Harvey Girls." Set in the 1920s, the novel is about two young women who work as Harvey Girls. Fred Harvey's first restaurant was founded in Topeka, Kansas. He trained the Harvey Girls in Topeka to work in his Harvey House Restaurants along the Santa Fe Railway line. Juliette Fay is the bestselling author of eight novels, including “City of Flickering Light” and the USA TODAY bestseller “The Tumbling Turner Sisters.”