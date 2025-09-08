© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"The Harvey Girls"

By Dan Skinner
Published September 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Juliette Fay talks with host Dan Skinner about her work of historical fiction, "The Harvey Girls." Set in the 1920s, the novel is about two young women who work as Harvey Girls. Fred Harvey's first restaurant was founded in Topeka, Kansas. He trained the Harvey Girls in Topeka to work in his Harvey House Restaurants along the Santa Fe Railway line. Juliette Fay is the bestselling author of eight novels, including “City of Flickering Light” and the USA TODAY bestseller “The Tumbling Turner Sisters.”

Tags
Conversations Historical FictionKansas historyrailroad
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes