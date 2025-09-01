© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Kiss Her Goodbye" - A Frankie Elkin Novel

By Dan Skinner
Published September 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Lisa Gardner talks with host Dan Skinner about “Kiss Her Goodbye.” It's the fourth novel to feature the character Frankie Elkin. When Frankie investigates a missing Afghani Women in Tuscon, she uncovers a much larger threat to the family. Lisa Gardner is a #1 New York Times bestselling thriller novelist with over 30 million copies of her books in print worldwide. Previous books in the Frankie Elkin Series include “Before She Disappeared,” “One Step Too Far,” and “Still See You Everywhere.”

Conversations
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
