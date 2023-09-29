© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons from the Healthiest Places on Earth”

By Dan Skinner
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Dan Buettner talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons from the Healthiest Places on Earth.”
Buettner is the founder of Blue Zones, an organization that helps Americans live longer, healthier, happier lives. His groundbreaking work on longevity led to a series of national bestsellers including “The Blue Zones,” “The Blue Zones Solution,” “The Blue Zones of Happiness,” and “The Blue Zones Kitchen.”

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionhealth eatingaging
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes