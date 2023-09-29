On this edition of Conversations, Dan Buettner talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons from the Healthiest Places on Earth.”

Buettner is the founder of Blue Zones, an organization that helps Americans live longer, healthier, happier lives. His groundbreaking work on longevity led to a series of national bestsellers including “The Blue Zones,” “The Blue Zones Solution,” “The Blue Zones of Happiness,” and “The Blue Zones Kitchen.”