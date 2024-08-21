NPR Topics: 2024 Election
As Democrats wrap their third night in Chicago, the Democratic National Convention continues its message of freedom and readies itself for its final night: the speech from Vice President Harris.
Tim Walz stepped into the spotlight last night at the DNC giving the crowd a pep talk. Here are five other takeaways from the convention so far. And, new COVID-19 vaccines are on the way.
Former President Donald Trump's rallies often resemble rock concerts, full of his greatest hits. But the former president has struggled to change his tune to run against Vice President Harris.
Climate change and energy policy is slated to be one of the topics that Democrats focus on as they make their pitch to mobilize the party for Vice President Kamala Harris.
While Night 3 of the DNC was capped with Tim Walz accepting the vice presidential nomination, there were a few other twists along the way — from Oprah to Stevie Wonder and more Republicans.
Tim Walz accepted the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination tonight in Chicago, closing out a slate of speakers that included Oprah Winfrey and former President Bill Clinton.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed the DNC on night 3 in advance of VP nominee Tim Walz.
Maryland's governor takes a Trump deferment jab.
Oprah Winfrey, the media mogul and influential talk show host, gave a thunderous speech endorsing the Harris-Walz campaign on Wednesday night.
National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman delivered a poem to rouse the audience in celebration of Vice President Kamala Harris.