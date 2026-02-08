Sunday Puzzle: -IUM Pandemonium

On air challenge

The suffix -IUM ends the names of most metallic elements. But it's also the ending of other words that aren't elements. Answer these clues for them.

Ex. Boredom --> TEDIUM

1. Size between small and large

2. Fish tank

3. Skull

4. Platform for a speaker

5. Large hall for physical exercise

6. Sun room

7. Building in which the stars of the night sky are projected on the ceiling

8. Individually owned apartment

9. Payment to a speaker

10. State of acute mental confusion

11. Garden flower also known as a cranesbill

12. Thousand years

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Think of two hooved animals. Take all the letters of one of them and the last three letters of the other, mix them together, and you'll get the first and last names of a famous actress. Who is it?

Answer:

Bo Derek

Winner

Anthony Baio of San Diego, CA.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Name something in 7 letters that's designed to help you lose weight. Insert the letters EP somewhere inside this word to get a two-word phrase naming things that are likely to add weight. What words are these?

