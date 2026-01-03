© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Photos: Aftermath of strikes in Venezuela

By NPR Staff
Published January 3, 2026 at 12:28 PM CST
Pedestrians walk past destroyed containers lay at La Guaira port after explosions were heard in Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Pedestrians walk past destroyed containers lay at La Guaira port after explosions were heard in Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

The U.S. captured Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro as part of a major military operation overnight that rocked the country's capital, Caracas.

The U.S. launched the operation in the middle of the night. The actions follows months of a military buildup in the region and repeated threats by President Trump against Maduro.

Here's a look at Venezuela and reactions from around the world.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Picture of fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026.
Picture of fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026.
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela.
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela.
Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela.
Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela.
Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026.
Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026.
Venezuelans celebrate in Madrid after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.
Venezuelans celebrate in Madrid after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.
Concrete blocks block the highway leading from Simón Bolívar International Airport to Caracas in Maiquetía, Venezuela.
Concrete blocks block the highway leading from Simón Bolívar International Airport to Caracas in Maiquetía, Venezuela.
Venezuelans celebrate after President Trump announced that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of Venezuela, in Lima, Peru.
Venezuelans celebrate after President Trump announced that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of Venezuela, in Lima, Peru.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as President Trump speaks to the press following U.S. military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as President Trump speaks to the press following U.S. military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026.
Civilians living inside Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, leave the place, in Caracas, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Civilians living inside Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, leave the place, in Caracas, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
People line up outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
People line up outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Venezuelans living in Chile celebrate in Santiago, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on Venezuela.
Venezuelans living in Chile celebrate in Santiago, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on Venezuela.
People protest outside the White House in Washington, D.C. after the U.S. strikes in Venezuela. Ken Kuchda of Alexandria, Va., left, and Lydia Riley of Washington D.C. attended the protest that was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
People protest outside the White House in Washington, D.C. after the U.S. strikes in Venezuela. Ken Kuchda of Alexandria, Va., left, and Lydia Riley of Washington D.C. attended the protest that was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
A member of the National Guard stands guard at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, in Caracas.
A member of the National Guard stands guard at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, in Caracas.
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embrace in downtown Caracas, Venezuela.
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embrace in downtown Caracas, Venezuela.
Protesters rally outside the White House Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Washington, after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation.
Protesters rally outside the White House Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Washington, after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation.
A woman cries during a rally of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
A woman cries during a rally of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Pro-government armed civilians patrol in La Guaira, Venezuela after President Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.
Pro-government armed civilians patrol in La Guaira, Venezuela after President Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.
A member the National Guard stands guard at an entrance to Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas.
A member the National Guard stands guard at an entrance to Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas.
