Photos: Aftermath of strikes in Venezuela

The U.S. captured Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro as part of a major military operation overnight that rocked the country's capital, Caracas.

The U.S. launched the operation in the middle of the night. The actions follows months of a military buildup in the region and repeated threats by President Trump against Maduro.

Here's a look at Venezuela and reactions from around the world.

Luis James / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Picture of fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela.

AFP / Getty Images / Getty Images Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP Venezuelans celebrate in Madrid after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Concrete blocks block the highway leading from Simón Bolívar International Airport to Caracas in Maiquetía, Venezuela.

Martin Mejia / AP / AP Venezuelans celebrate after President Trump announced that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of Venezuela, in Lima, Peru.

Jim Watson / Getty Images / Getty Images Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as President Trump speaks to the press following U.S. military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026.

Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Civilians living inside Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, leave the place, in Caracas, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Ariana Cubillos / AP / AP People line up outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Javier Torres / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Venezuelans living in Chile celebrate in Santiago, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on Venezuela.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU/NPR / WAMU/NPR People protest outside the White House in Washington, D.C. after the U.S. strikes in Venezuela. Ken Kuchda of Alexandria, Va., left, and Lydia Riley of Washington D.C. attended the protest that was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A member of the National Guard stands guard at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, in Caracas.

Cristian Hernandez / AP / AP Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embrace in downtown Caracas, Venezuela.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU/NPR / WAMU/NPR Protesters rally outside the White House Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Washington, after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation.

Cristian Hernandez / AP / AP A woman cries during a rally of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Pro-government armed civilians patrol in La Guaira, Venezuela after President Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.