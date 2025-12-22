Rep. Adam Smith says Trump's oil blockade is about power over Venezuela

Updated December 22, 2025 at 1:40 PM CST

Representative Adam Smith, Democratic leader of the House Armed Services Committee, says President Trump's move to block Venezuela's sanctioned oil shipments is aimed at driving President Nicolás Maduro from power, not enforcing maritime law.

"This is about regime change in the conflict with Venezuela, much more than it's about trying to enforce international laws against false flag vessels or dark fleet vessels," Smith told Morning Edition.

His comments come as the Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker that has recently departed from Venezuela, the third oil-carrying vessel pursued this month off the country's coast. Two ships have already been seized.

The move follows President Donald Trump's announcement last week to put a "total and complete blockade" against Venezuelan oil and sanctioned tankers. Trump said more military pressure would come "until they return to the United States of America, all of the oil, land and other assets that Venezuela stole from us."

Venezuela denies that it has stolen from the U.S. and says Trump is after the country's natural resources, including its vast oil reserves.

NPR's Leila Fadel spoke with Smith further about why the Coast Guard is seizing sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

