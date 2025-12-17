GOP House Rep. says it's 'unacceptable' to allow ACA subsidies to expire

Updated December 17, 2025 at 8:27 AM CST

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York has called congressional inaction on the expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that millions rely on "idiotic" and "shameful." More than 20 million people rely on these subsidies.

A vote is scheduled Wednesday on a proposal from Speaker Mike Johnson focused on cutting health costs and instituting some reforms favored by conservatives. Johnson's plan currently does not extend the ACA subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of this year.

In an interview with Morning Edition, Lawler said that while the ACA subsidies were meant to be temporary, he finds it "unacceptable" for Congress to allow them to expire knowing that health care premiums will skyrocket.

"Speaker Johnson is correct that the system is not working, and just throwing money at the insurance companies is not going to make it more affordable," Lawler said. "But you have to have a plan in place. You have to have reforms in place. And to just end the subsidy without those changes to me is idiotic."

Speaking to NPR's Steve Inskeep, Lawler discussed efforts by some House Republicans to push a temporary extension of ACA subsidies and find bipartisan support for a deal.

