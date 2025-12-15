It's the first-ever Pod Club Awards

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Lauren González is the Senior Manager of the Content Development Team, where she manages new pitches for podcasts and works closely with leadership and producers to develop them. She's helped launch shows like Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Body Electric and La última copa (The Last Cup).