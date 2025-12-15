© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's the first-ever Pod Club Awards

By Lauren González,
Julia CarneyIsabella RomeuRahul Mukherjee
Published December 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST

Loading...

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Lauren González
Lauren González is the Senior Manager of the Content Development Team, where she manages new pitches for podcasts and works closely with leadership and producers to develop them. She's helped launch shows like Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Body Electric and La última copa (The Last Cup).
Julia Carney
Isabella Romeu
Rahul Mukherjee