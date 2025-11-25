What Russia wants from the peace deal with Ukraine

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.