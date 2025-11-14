Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruit as pressure builds on consumer prices

WASHINGTON — President Trump signed an executive order Friday to get rid of tariffs on a broad swath of commodities, including beef, coffee and tropical fruits. It's part of a response to pressure from consumers who complain prices are too high.

The move comes after voters in off-year elections earlier this month cited economic concerns as their top issue, resulting in big wins for Democrats in races in Virginia and New Jersey.

Trump slapped tariffs on most countries in April. He and his administration have been long insisted that tariffs don't increase consumer prices, despite economic evidence to the contrary.

Record-high beef prices have been a particular concern, and Trump has said he intended to take action to try to lower them. Trump's tariffs on Brazil, a major beef exporter, have been a factor.

The executive order also removes tariffs on tea, fruit juice, cocoa, spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes and certain fertilizers. Some of the products covered aren't produced in the United States.

The president signed the executive order after announcing that the U.S. had reached framework agreements with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina designed to ease import levies on agricultural products produced in those countries. Trump suggested earlier this week that he'd be lowering tariffs on coffee to help increase its importation.

