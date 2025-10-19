© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Anagrams from a hotel room

By Will Shortz
Published October 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
NPR

On-air challenge

Every answer is an anagram of something you would or might find in a hotel room. (Ex. MAP + L  -->  LAMP)

1. RICH + A

2. HORSE +W

3. ANKLET + B

4. RANGES + H

5. OOMPAH + S

6. SEDERS + R

7. CREAKY + D

8. STREAMS + T

9. RIPPLES + S

10. NOVELTIES + I

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Joel Moorhead, of Downers Grove, Ill. Think of a word that means exceptionally good. Add two letters at the end of to make a word that means the exact opposite. What words are these?

Challenge answer

Superb, superbad

Winner

Matt Walsh of St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Think of something to drink in two words. Rearrange the letters to spell a famous prison and a means of getting out of prison. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, October 23 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).