Russia launches massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, killing 3 in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — An overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine killed at least three people and injured dozens more in one of the largest attacks on the country since Russia's full-scale invasion began more than three years ago.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 452 drones overnight as well as 45 missiles, including cruise and ballistic missiles. They struck the capital, Kyiv, and Ukrainian cities throughout the country, hitting apartment buildings, administrative buildings, commercial warehouses and cafes.

Explosions lasted for hours overnight in the Ukrainian capital as several fires were reported from the attacks.

NPR's Kyiv bureau heard drones buzzing over the neighborhood as well as the blasts from anti-aircraft units and clips of heavy machine guns from Ukraine's mobile air defense teams firing trying to shoot down the drones.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP A man carries his dog in front of a residential multi-story building damaged after a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia targeted "almost all of Ukraine" in the attacks and said the Kremlin must be held accountable.

"Now is the moment when America, Europe and everyone in the world together can stop this war by putting pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel. "If someone does not put pressure and allows the war more time to take lives, this is complicity and responsibility."

The attacks took place after Trump likened the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to a dispute between children , saying the two countries should "fight for a while" before pursuing peace.

"Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who emphasized support for Ukraine.

The comments were a departure from Trump's recent efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and peace deal between the two countries.

Dan Bashakov / AP / AP People rest in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Friday.

Ukraine also hit military air bases in Russia overnight, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook post, writing that "strikes on military infrastructure will continue until the complete stop of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine."

During a phone call earlier this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday, Trump said the Russian leader had warned that he would retaliate for a covert Ukrainian attack in Russia last weekend that destroyed dozens of Russian bombers.

Russian forces attack Ukrainian cities every day but have been doing so on a much larger scale in recent weeks.

In late May, Russia targeted Kyiv and other parts of the country with a massive missile and drone attack , killing at least 12 people. Zelenskyy said Russian missiles and drones attacked more than 30 cities and villages in Ukraine.

