N.Y. Gov. Hochul signals she may move to force NYC Mayor Eric Adams from office

Updated February 17, 2025 at 16:27 PM ET

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled late Monday she may use her authority to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office.

Hochul acknowledged in a statement that ousting Adams, a fellow Democrat, would be a "serious step" but said "alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored."

Hochul said she plans to meet with "key leaders" in Manhattan on Tuesday before issuing a decision.

This development comes after controversy surrounding Adams deepened on Monday as four of his top aides and deputy mayors announced they're resigning.

The departures were triggered by the U.S. Justice Department's controversial decision to drop corruption charges against Adams.

Critics say the DOJ shelved its criminal corruption and bribery case against Adams after he agreed to collaborate with President Trump's immigration crackdown.

Adams faced growing calls from a number of New York state's Democratic leaders to resign even before four of his most senior aides said they're leaving his administration.

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker announced their departures Monday.

In a joint statement, three of the officials pointed to the "extraordinary events" that have rocked Adams' administration in recent weeks. "To stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers … we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles," they said.

In a separate statement, Parker said working for Adams has been an honor, adding that he is "confident that the administration will continue on our mission to deliver for the people of this city."

This is only the latest shakeup to hit Adams' team since it became clear he faced a criminal investigation by the DOJ. In December, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, one of his chief aides, stepped down shortly before she was indicted by local prosecutors in Manhattan on charges of bribery and conspiracy.

Speaking over the weekend, Adams rejected calls that he leave office. "The most sanctified among us are calling for me to step down," Adams said during an appearance at a Baptist church. "I'm not going to step down, I'm going to step up."

In a statement sent to NPR on Monday, Adams said he's "disappointed" by the latest resignations.

"But let me be crystal clear: New York City will keep moving forward, just as it does every day," Adams said.

The DOJ's move to shelve charges against Adams has also triggered a shakeup within the Justice Department itself.

At least seven prosecutors have resigned in New York and Washington, D.C. The list includes Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, who said she was baffled by the idea of walking away from such a strong case when her office had been planning to add new charges against Adams.

Five lawyers tied to the public integrity unit in Washington, also resigned rather than carry out an order to abandon the Adams case.

Adams became mayor in January 2020. He was indicted in September 2024 on five federal charges, including bribery, fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. Prosecutors in New York's Southern District accused Adams of receiving illegal campaign donations and luxury travel benefits from Turkish citizens and companies. Adams' phone was seized by FBI agents who entered the mayor's official residence, Gracie Mansion.

The mayor has denied any wrongdoing.

The case against Adams was one of several federal investigations into the mayor and his administration. His police commissioner, schools chancellor and other key members of his team resigned last year.

