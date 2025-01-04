© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza, dead at 47

By Chloe Veltman
Published January 4, 2025 at 1:50 PM CST
Writer/director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST in Los Angeles on Aug, 8, 2014.
Mark Davis
/
Getty Images for Sundance NEXT
Writer/director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST in Los Angeles on Aug, 8, 2014.

Jeff Baena, the 47-year-old film director, screenwriter and husband of actress and producer Aubrey Plaza, was found dead at a Los Angeles residence on Friday, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.

The manner of death is listed as suicide on the medical examiner's death certificate.

Baena is best known for directing indie films including The Little Hours and for co-writing I Heart Huckabees with David O. Russell.

He frequently collaborated with actress and producer Aubrey Plaza. The couple started dating in 2011 and got married in 2021.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," said a statement shared by publicist Jodi Gottlieb with NPR on behalf of Plaza and Baena's family. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support."

Baena was born in Miami in 1977. He graduated from New York University and worked for filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell.

NPR reached out to Baena's agent, lawyer and manager for confirmation of the death and comment, as well as various close associates, including actress Alison Brie and filmmakers Jay and Mark Duplass. No one had responded or posted on social media at the time of publication.

Of their collaboration on the 2020 comedy thriller Horse Girl, Brie told Paste Magazine about going on hikes and double dates with the filmmaker. "We'd talk about every type of thing, and he'd bring up certain types of characters that I should play," she said. "Jeff and I [are] very close friends."

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.