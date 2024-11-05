Photos: See what Election Day looked like across the country

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The final day of election season is coming to an end as polling stations around the U.S. close. The race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris remains statistically close.
NPR's final national NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found that Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly leads former President Donald Trump among likely voters, fueled by white, college-educated voters, Black voters and Latinos.
Some of NPR’s member station photographers spent the day documenting Americans casting their votes in what could be a historic election.