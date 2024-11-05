© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: See what Election Day looked like across the country

By NPR Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:39 PM CST
Iris and Burt Foster take a selfie after voting Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr., High School in Upper Marlboro, Md.
Tyrone Turner
/
WAMU
Iris and Burt Foster take a selfie after voting Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr., High School in Upper Marlboro, Md.

The final day of election season is coming to an end as polling stations around the U.S. close. The race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris remains statistically close.

NPR's final national NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found that Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly leads former President Donald Trump among likely voters, fueled by white, college-educated voters, Black voters and Latinos.

Some of NPR’s member station photographers spent the day documenting Americans casting their votes in what could be a historic election.

Copyright 2024 NPR

A line forms outside of the Ruiz Branch of the Austin Public Library to vote in Austin, Texas.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
/
KUT News
A line forms outside of the Ruiz Branch of the Austin Public Library to vote in Austin, Texas.
Voters drop off their ballots on Election Day at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
/
KQED
Voters drop off their ballots on Election Day at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.
Carmen Lopez prepares to fill out her ballot on Election Day at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
/
KQED
Carmen Lopez prepares to fill out her ballot on Election Day at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.
Voters cast their ballot at VFW Post 738 with the state Capitol building in view in Des Moines, Iowa.
Madeleine Charis King / IPR
/
IPR
Voters cast their ballot at VFW Post 738 with the state Capitol building in view in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Louis County voting stickers are laid out for voters at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis County voting stickers are laid out for voters at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo.
Voters check in and head to voting booths at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club in Charlestown, Mass.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
/
WBUR
Voters check in and head to voting booths at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club in Charlestown, Mass.
Adam Powell, 45, casts his ballot during the General Election at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo. A power outage at the polling site caused staff to run off of lanterns and generators.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Adam Powell, 45, casts his ballot during the General Election at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo. A power outage at the polling site caused staff to run off of lanterns and generators.
Voters wait in a long line down a spiral staircase before the polls open at 7 a.m. at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club in Boston, Mass.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
/
WBUR
Voters wait in a long line down a spiral staircase before the polls open at 7 a.m. at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club in Boston, Mass.
Ballots move through a signature verification system at the Multnomah County Elections Division office in Portland, Ore.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB /
Ballots move through a signature verification system at the Multnomah County Elections Division office in Portland, Ore.
Patti Gorman, dressed as lady liberty, talks with her former Seattle Central student, Afrikaan Sahra, right, as voters cast their ballots outside of Seattle Central College in Capitol Hill. Sahra is voting for the first time after receiving U.S. citizenship.
Megan Farmer / KUOW
/
KUOW
Patti Gorman, dressed as lady liberty, talks with her former Seattle Central student, Afrikaan Sahra, right, as voters cast their ballots outside of Seattle Central College in Capitol Hill. Sahra is voting for the first time after receiving U.S. citizenship.
Voters cast their ballots at Robious Elementary School in Chesterfield County, Va.
Ryan M. Kelly / VPM News
/
VPM News
Voters cast their ballots at Robious Elementary School in Chesterfield County, Va.
NPR News
NPR Staff