Photos: Take a look at what Super Tuesday voting looked like around the country

By Nicole Werbeck,
Grace Widyatmadja
Published March 5, 2024 at 10:34 PM CST
Bob Christie carrying his skis on the way to the slopes in Breckenridge, Colo. drops off his ballot on March 5, 2024.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Bob Christie carrying his skis on the way to the slopes in Breckenridge, Colo. drops off his ballot on March 5, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump dominated the Super Tuesday Republican primaries. It was the biggest primary contest day with nearly 36% of the delegates at stake.

Trump and his allies called on former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to drop out and unite behind Trump. Haley won the Vermont Republican primary, her only win of the night.

President Biden racked up wins in the Democratic primaries as well.

Take a look at scenes from the ground:

Nethel Jackson greets voters near a polling location at Martin Luther King Public Library in Dallas, Texas.
Yfat Yossifor/KERA
/ Yfat Yossifor/KERA
/
Yfat Yossifor/KERA
Nethel Jackson greets voters near a polling location at Martin Luther King Public Library in Dallas.
People walk outside of the Southwick Senior Center polling place in Southwick, Mass.
/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
/
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
People walk outside of the Southwick Senior Center polling place in Southwick, Mass.
Poll worker Carol Laughlin, left, helps a voter with their ballot at the Southwick Senior Center polling place in Southwick, Mass.
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
/
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Poll worker Carol Laughlin, left, helps a voter with their ballot at the Southwick Senior Center polling place in Southwick, Mass.
Bubba Haught carries sealed satchels of ballots from drop boxes into the Summit County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Breckenridge, Colo. for sorting and counting.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
/ Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
/
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Bubba Haught carries sealed satchels of ballots from drop boxes into the Summit County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Breckenridge, Colo., for sorting and counting.
Voters enter a polling location to cast their ballots in the state's primary in Oxford, Alabama.
Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images
Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Voters enter a polling location in Oxford to cast their ballots in Alabama's primary.
Supporters hold campaign signs on Super Tuesday outside of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church on in Little Rock, Ark.
Will Newton / Getty Images
Will Newton / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Supporters hold campaign signs on Super Tuesday outside of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, Ark.
Voters cast their ballots on Super Tuesday at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.
Beth LaBerge/KQED
/ Beth LaBerge/KQED
/
Beth LaBerge/KQED
Voters cast their ballots on Super Tuesday at City Hall in San Francisco.
Voters cast their ballots on Super Tuesday at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.
/ Beth LaBerge/KQED
/
Beth LaBerge/KQED
Voters cast their ballots on Super Tuesday at City Hall in San Francisco.
Maryam Muduroglu, Chief of Protocol for San Francisco, drops off her ballot on Super Tuesday at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.
Beth LaBerge/KQED
/ Beth LaBerge/KQED
/
Beth LaBerge/KQED
Maryam Muduroglu, chief of Protocol for San Francisco, drops off her ballot on Super Tuesday at City Hall in San Francisco.
Election workers process ballots at the Utah County Election Headquarters in Provo, Utah.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
/ George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
/
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
Election workers process ballots at the Utah County Election Headquarters in Provo, Utah.
Brandon Ellerby casts his ballot during the Super Tuesday primary election at the Boyle Heights Senior Center in Boyle Heights, Calif.
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Brandon Ellerby casts his ballot during the Super Tuesday primary election at the Boyle Heights Senior Center in Boyle Heights, Calif.
People gather at an Uncommitted Minnesota watch party during the presidential primary in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images
/ Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images
/
Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images
People gather at an Uncommitted Minnesota watch party during the presidential primary in Minneapolis.
Supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump cheer as he is declared the projected winner in Massachusetts during a "Victory Party" for the "Super Tuesday" election primaries in Quincy, Mass.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
/ Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
/
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer as he is declared the projected winner in Massachusetts during a "Victory Party" for the "Super Tuesday" election primaries in Quincy, Mass.
Security personnel during a Super Tuesday election night watch party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
/ Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Security personnel during a Super Tuesday election night watch party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump attends an election watch party at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
Win McNamee / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump attends an election watch party at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Nicole Werbeck
Grace Widyatmadja