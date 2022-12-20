© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

NPR News

The best movies and TV of 2022, picked for you by NPR critics

By Eric Deggans,
Aisha HarrisLinda HolmesBob MondelloBilal QureshiGlen Weldon
Published December 20, 2022 at 3:00 AM AKST
Clockwise from top left: <em>The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Only Murders in the Building, Nope, This Is Going to Hurt</em> and <em>The Dropout</em>
Searchlight Pictures, A24, Hulu, Universal Studios, AMC Networks, Hulu
Clockwise from top left: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Only Murders in the Building, Nope, This Is Going to Hurt and The Dropout

Whether you plan to head out to the theater, or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2022. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!

Loading...

Corrected: December 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM AKST
An earlier version of this list incorrectly said A League of Their Own could be found on Paramount+. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
NPR News
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
Bilal Qureshi
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.