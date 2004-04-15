© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

New Iraq Kidnappings Emphasize Growing Problem

By Philip Reeves
Published April 15, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Foreign aid workers, contractors and journalists are increasingly becoming targets of kidnappings across Iraq. The Al-Jazeera news network broadcast a video of a captured American soldier who identifies himself as 20-year-old Pfc. Keith Maupin. An American and a Danish citizen were seized Friday in separate incidents, and dozens have been kidnapped over the past two weeks. Many have been released fairly quickly -- but one, an Italian, was murdered by his captors. NPR's Philip Reeves reports.

