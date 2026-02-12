A Date With Destiny; Classical Valentine's Inspiration

Get in the mood for love with romantic Valentine's Day selections from KPR's Classical Music Director, Destiny Ann Mermagen.

She has classical pieces that are sure to make you swoon, as well as concerts happening throughout the listening area that are perfect for taking that very special someone... or yourself!

Love is in the air-waves! There's no better way to warm your heart than starting your day with classical music; tune in to KPR or build your own playlist with some of Destiny's suggestions below:



Anything by Tchaikovsky... especially if it's happy!

Romances for Violin, Beethoven

Piano Concerto No. 21 “Elvira Madigan”, Mozart

Romance in F-sharp Major, Schumann

Nocturne in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 1, Chopin

Looking for a last-minute date idea, Galentine's outing, or a reason to treat yourself? Check out these local concerts spreading the love in our listening area:



Bach Aria Soloists at the 1900 Building, Mission Woods, KS, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Horn virtuoso Chris Komer joins the group for an expansive program of classics and soulful music. The Music of Love with Kansas City Chamber Orchestra at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, MO, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

A concert of gorgeous music by the KC Chamber Orchestra to warm your hearts, preceded by a delicious three-course dinner and special entertainment. Shall We Dance? with Lawrence Community Orchestra at the Lied Center, Lawrence, KS, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

This Valentine's Day, the LCO invites you to celebrate the love of music, dance, and community with a special concert featuring dances written for the string orchestra. Get there early for dance lessons at 6 p.m.!

