KPR Welcomes "The Middle" to Program Line-Up

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a new live national public radio call-in program that centers conversations on people who are in “the middle” – geographically, politically or philosophically.

Tune in on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on your local KPR 2 station, the KPR app or at kansaspublicradio.org.

The Middle is a safe, but challenging non-partisan space to hear civil discussions of broad viewpoints, shaped by listener calls. The Middle began as a highly successful pilot series broadcast around the 2022 midterms. The show aired on more than 500 stations, including 26 of the top 30 markets. More than 200 listeners called into each pilot show from a variety of states and political viewpoints, race, gender and generational backgrounds.

Listener Nancy in Wyoming wrote in to say “thank you for providing a venue for Americans who try to inform themselves with facts and then make good decisions. This show gives me hope!”

The Middle is relaunching as a weekly national show in September 2023 in time for the intense 2024 campaign season.

Hosting The Middle is long-time public media journalist Jeremy Hobson, who started in public radio at the age of nine hosting a show called Treehouse Radio in his hometown of Urbana, Illinois. After more than ten years as a producer and reporter, Jeremy became the host of Marketplace Morning Report in 2010, and then spent more than seven years hosting NPR’s Here & Now, helping to triple the show’s audience to more than five million. He also anchored NPR’s live special coverage of many major news events.

The show is a co-production of independent media company Longnook Media, Nashville Public Radio and Illinois Public Media.