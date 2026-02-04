© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

The Smallest Town in the U.S. with a Daily Newspaper? Council Grove, Kansas.

Kansas Public Radio | By Matthew Algeo
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:59 AM CST
Three women standing and smiling.
1 of 6  — IMG_8890.jpeg
The staff of the Council Grove Republican: Kay Roberts, Jan Sciacca, and Christy Jimerson (left to right).
A storefront in a red-brick building with a green and white canopy reading Council Grove Republican.
2 of 6  — IMG_8807.jpeg
The Council Grove Republican office on Main Street in Council Grove, Kansas.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
A woman on the right photographing four people standing together.
3 of 6  — IMG_8826.jpeg
Jan Sciacca photographs newly-inaugurated members of the Council Grove city council for the Council Grove Republican.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
A woman placing a small address label on the front page of a newspaper.
4 of 6  — IMG_8845.jpeg
Kay Roberts affixes mailing labels to issues of the Council Grove Republican that will be mailed to subscribers.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
A news rack holding copies of the Council Grove Republican for sale at 75 cents each.
5 of 6  — IMG_8822.jpeg
A news rack selling copies of the Council Grove Republican in front of the newspaper's office.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
A woman at a computer.
6 of 6  — IMG_8871.jpeg
Christy Jimerson laying out an edition of the Council Grove Republican.
Matthew Algeo/KPR

Council Grove, Kansas, is a small town with a rich history and a unique distinction: With a population of about 2,200, it is the smallest town in the United States with a daily newspaper: the Council Grove Republican. The Republican still publishes every Monday through Thursday, filling its pages with local news and satisfying hundreds of loyal subscribers. KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports on a small-town paper with a rich history that’s also focused on the future.
