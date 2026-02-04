The Smallest Town in the U.S. with a Daily Newspaper? Council Grove, Kansas.
The staff of the Council Grove Republican: Kay Roberts, Jan Sciacca, and Christy Jimerson (left to right).
The Council Grove Republican office on Main Street in Council Grove, Kansas.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
Jan Sciacca photographs newly-inaugurated members of the Council Grove city council for the Council Grove Republican.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
Kay Roberts affixes mailing labels to issues of the Council Grove Republican that will be mailed to subscribers.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
A news rack selling copies of the Council Grove Republican in front of the newspaper's office.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
Christy Jimerson laying out an edition of the Council Grove Republican.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
Council Grove, Kansas, is a small town with a rich history and a unique distinction: With a population of about 2,200, it is the smallest town in the United States with a daily newspaper: the Council Grove Republican. The Republican still publishes every Monday through Thursday, filling its pages with local news and satisfying hundreds of loyal subscribers. KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports on a small-town paper with a rich history that’s also focused on the future.