A Silk-Making Commune in Kansas

It almost sounds like a bad sit-com: A French aristocrat moves to rural Kansas to start a silk-making commune. But it really happened, more than 150 years ago, and although—spoiler alert—the commune failed, it can still tell us much about what life in the United States was like back then—and what it’s like today. KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports on the life, death, and lasting legacy of an American commune: Silkville.