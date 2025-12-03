© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Looking for Time to Look Back in Time

Kansas Public Radio | By Matthew Algeo
Published December 3, 2025 at 5:55 AM CST
Rachel Cionitti / NASA
Rachel Cionitti and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Telescope technology has advanced, well, astronomically in the last fifty years. But who gets to use these magical machines that can look millions of years back in time? Thousands of astronomers from around the world apply for access to super-telescopes every year in a process that is both rigorous and highly competitive. Rachel Cionitti is a University of Kansas Self Graduate Fellow from Olathe who is pursuing a Ph.D. in physics and astronomy. She told KPR's Matthew Algeo she recently applied for time on the James Webb Space Telescope to study massive black holes. (We’ll follow up with Rachel next year to if she wins time on the James Webb.)
Local News
Matthew Algeo
See stories by Matthew Algeo