Looking for Time to Look Back in Time

Telescope technology has advanced, well, astronomically in the last fifty years. But who gets to use these magical machines that can look millions of years back in time? Thousands of astronomers from around the world apply for access to super-telescopes every year in a process that is both rigorous and highly competitive. Rachel Cionitti is a University of Kansas Self Graduate Fellow from Olathe who is pursuing a Ph.D. in physics and astronomy. She told KPR's Matthew Algeo she recently applied for time on the James Webb Space Telescope to study massive black holes. (We’ll follow up with Rachel next year to if she wins time on the James Webb.)