Happy Thanksgiving from All of Us at KPR

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:09 PM CST
a stylized depiction of a Thanksgiving dining table with geometric figures, six plates containing colors to indicate food, and a pie missing one slice. Across the center of the table is a red banner with white lettering reading "Happy Thanksgiving."
Emily DeMarchi
/
KPR
The staff of Kansas Public Radio wishes you the very best for a happy Thanksgiving holiday.

This holiday is all about giving thanks and we give thanks to you, our valued listener. Here at KPR, everything we do - from the news we report on to the music we curate - is designed with you in mind.

Naturally, we can't please all listeners 100% of the time. But we do a pretty good job of pleasing most of our listeners at least some of the time. If you agree, then consider making a year-end contribution to KPR today.

Now that all of our federal funding has been eliminated, we rely on listener support more than ever.

Please make your contribution today as a way of saying thanks for all the good things KPR brings to you every day.

And have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
