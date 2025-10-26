"Haunting Humanities" Comes to Lawrence

The Hall Center for the Humanities at the University of Kansas is hosting an all-ages “science fair for the humanities” with a Halloween twist on Wednesday, October 29. Known as Haunting Humanities, the event allows participants to guide themselves through a series of innovative presentations, activities, games, and enactments at their own pace. Each exhibit is rated G, PG, PG-13, or R. Organizers say Haunting Humanities "will explore the spooky side of history, literature, art and culture through chilling activities, historical games, and eerie stories inspired by scholarly research." This event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Abe & Jake’s Landing in downtown Lawrence.