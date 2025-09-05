KU and MU Renew Football Border Rivalry Game

For the first time since 2011, the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will face off on the football field. This Saturday, they’ll renew their border rivalry that dates back to the late 1800s. As Greg Echlin reports, many believe the game serves as a teaching tool for understanding history.

Greg Echlin / KPR / Kansas Public Radio The KU flag art work by Megh Knappenberger, of Kansas City, hangs on the west side in the new stadium. According to the artist, the piece is made from Memorial Stadium material as well as other KU artifacts, including: pieces of a retired game day flag from KU's Fraser Hall, blue paint scraped from inside the Memorial Stadium bowl, a chunk of concrete chiseled from the east side of the stadium, pieces of field turf and the original rubber track from the stadium and reproduced linework from the 1921 blueprints for Memorial Stadium.

While Kansas and Missouri take on each other in football, the public radio stations in Columbia and Lawrence are having a showdown of their own, with each station trying to sign up more new listener-members than the other.

KBIA in Columbia and KPR in Lawrence are using the Border Showdown to raise money. All contributions are worth a point but NEW members are worth two points in the contest.

The station with the most points will be declared the winner. The losing station will have to play the other state’s official state song on the radio.

We're hoping to hear Home on the Range on KBIA in the coming days.