KU and MU Renew Football Border Rivalry Game
For the first time since 2011, the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will face off on the football field. This Saturday, they’ll renew their border rivalry that dates back to the late 1800s. As Greg Echlin reports, many believe the game serves as a teaching tool for understanding history.
While Kansas and Missouri take on each other in football, the public radio stations in Columbia and Lawrence are having a showdown of their own, with each station trying to sign up more new listener-members than the other.
KBIA in Columbia and KPR in Lawrence are using the Border Showdown to raise money. All contributions are worth a point but NEW members are worth two points in the contest.
The station with the most points will be declared the winner. The losing station will have to play the other state’s official state song on the radio.
We're hoping to hear Home on the Range on KBIA in the coming days.