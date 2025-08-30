Happy Labor Day from Everyone at KPR

Labor Day is an opportunity to think about the people who do the work...the unsung heroes of the everyday, making things and transporting things and keeping things up and running. Kansas Public Radio salutes everyone who takes the time to make things that little bit easier for all of us, by doing their jobs and doing them well. Everyone has their part to play in our society, and all those parts are valuable. It's a lot like what we do as a public radio station: we feel as though every listener has an important part to play in the mission of KPR. Thanks for listening, and for your support of Kansas Public Radio.

— Laura Lorson, local All Things Considered host, producer and editor