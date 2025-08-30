© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Happy Labor Day from Everyone at KPR

Kansas Public Radio
Published August 30, 2025 at 8:59 AM CDT
a highly stylized American flag with nine stars and 5 stripes extends across the screen, with white lettering saying "Happy Labor Day from Kansas Public Radio" on a light blue background
Emily DeMarchi
/
Kansas Public Radio
Have a safe and fun holiday!

Labor Day is an opportunity to think about the people who do the work...the unsung heroes of the everyday, making things and transporting things and keeping things up and running. Kansas Public Radio salutes everyone who takes the time to make things that little bit easier for all of us, by doing their jobs and doing them well. Everyone has their part to play in our society, and all those parts are valuable. It's a lot like what we do as a public radio station: we feel as though every listener has an important part to play in the mission of KPR. Thanks for listening, and for your support of Kansas Public Radio.

— Laura Lorson, local All Things Considered host, producer and editor
Local News