Schmidt handily defeats Boyda in race for Kansas’ 2nd District in Congress

Longtime Kansas Republican politician Derek Schmidt on Tuesday won the race for the 2nd U.S. Congressional District in Kansas.

Schmidt, who previously served as Kansas attorney general, defeated Democratic former Congresswoman Nancy Boyda by double-digit percentage points.

Surrounded by friends and family at a downtown barbecue restaurant in his hometown of Independence, Kansas, he promised to serve Kansans of all political beliefs and backgrounds.

“Whatever it is that concerns you about this country, know this: Together, we can repair it,” he said. “We can fix it.”

Schmidt made a name for himself in Kansas as a state legislator and then attorney general, before launching a failed bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in 2022. Now, he will represent eastern Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Daniel Caudill / Kansas News Service Republican Congressman-Elect Derek Schmidt speaks to a supporter on Tuesday at a campaign watch party in Independence, Kansas. Schmidt previously served as Kansas attorney general and as a state legislator.

“We will do our part in the 2nd Congressional District by standing up and being a consistent, conservative voice that reflects the values, views and priorities of this congressional district,” Schmidt said.

Boyda, who held the 2nd District seat nearly 15 years ago, called Schmidt on election night to concede the race. She ran a campaign she described as centrist.

The seat was left open this election cycle after current Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner announced he would not seek reelection to spend more time with his wife and young kids.

The open seat attracted national attention and funding from both Republicans and Democrats. Campaign finance records show Schmidt outraised Boyda by about 10 times.

Libertarian candidate John Hauer was also in the race and pulled about 5% of the vote.