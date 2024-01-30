© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Has Amelia Earhart's Missing Plane Been Found in the Pacific Ocean?

Published January 30, 2024 at 10:50 AM CST
This 1937 photo shows Amelia Earhart before takeoff in Miami for an attempted round-the-world flight. Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared in the South Pacific in July 1937, while on one of the last legs of that journey. (The Miami Herald via AP)
This 1937 photo shows Amelia Earhart before takeoff in Miami for an attempted round-the-world flight. Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared in the South Pacific in July 1937, while on one of the last legs of that journey.

UNDATED (NPR/KPR) - Ocean explorers think they have discovered the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's airplane, which has been missing since 1937. Earhart, who grew up in Atchison, Kansas, became the world's most famous female pilot, setting numerous aviation records. And her fame has lasted. So much so that Mattel even made a Barbie doll of Amelia Earhart.

Now, ocean explorers believe they have discovered the wreckage of her Lockheed-Martin aircraft. Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were trying to fly around the world when their airplane disappeared in the Pacific 87 years ago. The disappearance of Earhart's plane led to the largest air and sea rescue operation the world had ever seen.

The audio report on this webpage aired on NPR's Morning Edition, Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
