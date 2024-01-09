Winter Storm Warnings Gradually Expire as Storm System Moves Eastward

Portions of the KPR listening area remain under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories, but the storm system is moving eastward and many weather alerts have been allowed to expire. Travel throughout the region remains very difficult. Blowing and drifting snow is likely, and poor visibility is forecast. Visit KanDrive.gov

or dial 511 from any phone in Kansas for the latest road and traffic information.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, and Clay, Jackson, Platte, and Ray Counties in Missouri, until 6 p.m. Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Travel is expected to be very difficult, with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Atchison and Doniphan Counties in Kansas, and Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, De Kalb, Holt, and Nodaway Counties in Missouri through 6 p.m. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to near-impossible. The conditions are expected to persist through the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Linn and Miami Counties in Kansas, and Bates, Cass, and Henry Counties in Missouri through 6 p.m. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could affect evening commutes.

