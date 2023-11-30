Headlines for Thursday, November 30, 2023

Man Found Dead in Lawrence Apartment After Police Attempt to Serve Warrant

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Lawrence police found a man dead in an apartment Wednesday night after officers attempted to serve a warrant. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that officers were at an apartment building (in the 1700 block of Ohio Street) around 6 pm while trying to serve a warrant when they heard a single gunshot from inside the building. Police did not specify what kind of warrant. Officers established a perimeter around the apartment building and evacuated nearby apartment units. A few hours later, police entered the apartment and found a man with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. The people who had been evacuated were allowed to return to their homes. Police have been working to confirm the man’s identity and notify his next of kin.

Protest Planned at Shawnee Mission East High School After Fight Captured on Tape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – A second protest is planned at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, after a racially charged altercation between students began circulating on social media. KCUR Radio reports that the Black Student Solidarity Network is planning a protest at the school this week after a video published by the KC Defender showed a white male student hurling racial slurs and punching a Black student in the face. The Kansas City Star reported that students said the girl suffered a broken nose and was sent to the hospital. The Kansas City Star reports the white male student has been charged with felony aggravated battery.

Kansas School Districts Updating High School Graduation Requirements

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diploma, starting with this year’s eighth-graders. The Kansas News service reports that school districts across the state are updating their graduation requirements to match changes approved last fall by the state Board of Education. Starting with the class of 2028, graduates will need a half-credit each of health and financial literacy, and two credits earned outside the classroom, such as work experience or volunteer hours. They’ll also need a communications class such as speech, debate or journalism, according to Holly Ingram with Wichita schools. “I think we all know it’s more than just writing papers and reading literature, which is a skill we all need, but also having those communication skills both in the workplace and in college,” Ingram said. The changes to Kansas graduation requirements are the first in about 20 years.

Meteorologists Say Recent Snowfall Unusual for November

UNDATED (KNS) – Last weekend’s heavy snowfall in Kansas was very unusual for November, according to the assistant state climatologist. Matthew Sittel is based at Kansas State University, and says snow this time of year can help the soil because the ground isn’t frozen yet and can soak up the moisture. “Early season snow – great thing for the state. Once it falls and accumulates, and that snowpack is sitting there, it’s gradually melting from below because it's sitting on ground that’s above freezing,” Sittel told the Kansas News Service. Eastern and Central Kansas suffered very dry growing seasons this year. Last weekend’s storm brought more than a foot of snow to some parts of central Kansas – the equivalent of about one inch of rain. Wichita received about 8 inches of snow, Dodge City recorded about 5 inches, and Hays and Colby logged between 2 and 3 inches.

Parts of northeastern Kansas got more than half a foot of snow, with Topeka officially recording 7.2 inches. Lawrence reported 5.4 inches.

Men from Mexico Indicted on Drug Trafficking Charges in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Two men from Mexico face charges of drug trafficking in Kansas. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment against 42-year-old Omar Cebreros and 32-year-old Mario Ahumada-Adame, from the northwest Mexican state of Baja California. KWCH TV reports that the two men face charges that include possession of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute those drugs. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the case.

Former KCMO Mayor Dick Berkley Dies

UNDATED (KC Star) – Former Kansas City Mayor Richard L. "Dick" Berkley has died at the age of 92. The Kansas City Star reports that Berkley led the city during the 1980s as its first Jewish mayor, and was the city's longest-serving mayor. He oversaw the city's response to the fatal Hyatt Regency walkway collapse disaster in 1981. Berkley served as mayor from 1979 to 1991. Current Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called Berkley "a real statesman." U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, who succeeded Berkley as mayor, called him an iconic leader. Berkley Riverfront Park was named in his honor, and he helped create the Kansas City Jazz Commission. A cousin, Bill Berkley, told the Star that the former mayor had been in declining health, but the timing of his death was unexpected.

Kansas Man Helped Save Bison from Extinction

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The American bison was adopted as the official state animal of Kansas in 1955. It's often called the American buffalo, but bison is the preferred scientific term. A recent PBS documentary tells the story of the bison, which once numbered in the millions across the Great Plains. The animal was nearly killed off by government decree, but KPR Commentator Rex Buchanan says a Kansas man helped save the animal from extinction. "Charles 'Buffalo' Jones was, in the 1870s, a buffalo hunter. But he moved to Finney County in southwestern Kansas, gave up hunting, and began collecting bison," Buchanan said. Jones eventually sold his Kansas herd but continued his interest in bison, buying and breeding the animals in New Mexico and eventually in Yellowstone. "He’s at least part of the reason bison are still around today," Buchanan said. (Hear the whole story and learn where you can see buffalo herds in Kansas.)

