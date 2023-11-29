Headlines for Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Child Dies in Fall from Apartment Building in Downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri are investigating the circumstances that led to a child's death in a fall from a downtown Kansas City apartment building. Police have not confirmed the child's name but say it was a boy under age 12. Captain Corey Carlisle said Tuesday that police are still working to determine how far he fell. Officers responded just after 11 am Monday to the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard and found the child with "bodily trauma" in an alley. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the fall was captured on surveillance footage. The death is being investigated as "suspicious," but police say it may be several weeks before a report is completed by the medical examiner's office and for police to follow up on leads in the investigation.

Men from Mexico Indicted on Drug Trafficking Charges in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Two men from Mexico face charges of drug trafficking in Kansas. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment against 42-year-old Omar Cebreros and 32-year-old Mario Ahumada-Adame, from the northwest Mexican state of Baja California. KWCH TV reports that the two men face charges that include possession of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute those drugs. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the case.

Ransomware Attack Affects Emergency Room at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (Topeka Capital-Journal) — The emergency room at Topeka's University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis has been affected by a recent ransomware attack upon one of its owners, Ardent Health Services. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that St. Francis was among an unspecified number of hospitals where emergency rooms were placed on "divert status" Friday as a precaution. When a hospital invokes divert status, it directs incoming ambulances to other facilities, in this case, Topeka's other major hospital, Stormont-Vail. Ardent, which owns St. Francis in partnership with the University of Kansas Health System, has suspended all user access to its information technology applications. (Read more.)

Ransomware Attack Prompts Multistate Hospital Chain to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients Elsewhere

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A ransomware attack has prompted a health care chain that operates 30 hospitals in six states to divert patients from some of its emergency rooms to other hospitals while postponing certain elective procedures.

Ardent Health Services said it took its network offline after the Nov. 23 cyberattack, adding in a statement that it suspended user access to information technology applications such as software used to document patient care.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than half of Ardent's 25 emergency rooms had resumed accepting some patients by ambulance or by fully lifting their “divert" status, Ardent spokesperson Will Roberts said. Divert status means hospitals have asked ambulances to take people needing emergency care to other nearby facilities. Roberts said hospitals nationwide have at times used divert status during flu season, COVID-19 surges, natural disasters and large trauma events.

The company said it could not yet confirm the extent of any compromised patient health or financial information. It reported the issue to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisers, while working with cybersecurity specialists to restore IT functions as quickly as possible. There was no immediate timeline for resolving the problems.

Based in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburb of Brentwood, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 care sites with upwards of 1,400 aligned providers in Oklahoma, Texas, New Jersey, New Mexico, Idaho and Kansas.

Ardent said each hospital is still providing medical screenings and stabilizing care to patients arriving at emergency rooms.

In Amarillo, Texas, William Spell said he and his mother have had flu-like symptoms for days but couldn't make a doctor's appointment through an online patient portal because of the cyberattack.

“We are trying to figure out other options as to what to do next,” said Spell, 34.

BSA Health System – the Ardent umbrella provider for Spell’s clinic and other facilities in the city – said it was working to restore its patient portal and system for video doctors’ visits. Spell said his doctor’s office could not tell him how long the outage might last and recommended trying an urgent care clinic.

“That’s just something we cannot do because urgent cares charge a lot of money just to walk through the door and be seen by a doctor,” Spell said. “There’s no way we can afford that.”

Ardent says it is still seeing patients in its clinics and is contacting them if rescheduling is necessary.

Several hospitals in Albuquerque, New Mexico, within Ardent's Lovelace Health System have continued to divert some patients needing emergency care to other hospitals, Lovelace spokesperson Whitney Marquez said. They also rescheduled elective and other non-urgent surgeries.

In Topeka, Kansas, a hospital spokesperson confirmed the attack put the University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis on divert status. Meanwhile, the city’s other hospital, Stormont Vail, said it increased weekend staffing after patient volume began growing Friday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Ransomware criminals do not usually admit to an attack unless the victim refuses to pay.

“The attack against Ardent Health is both egregious and quickly becoming the norm,” said analyst Allan Liska at the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While some groups won’t attack hospitals, “they are greatly outnumbered by those who will and with the number of ransomware groups growing every day, the percentage who won’t attack hospitals is constantly decreasing,” Liska said.

Even when health care providers don't pay, ransomware groups can sell patient data, Liska added.

The attacks also take a toll on hospitals around those that were targeted, said Dr. Christian Dameff, co-director of the Center for Healthcare Cybersecurity at the University of California, San Diego.

He described being in a “cyber blast radius” two years ago while working as an emergency room physician at a hospital near one that was attacked. He said patients waited longer for care and for beds if they needed to be admitted.

What is particularly problematic is when a targeted hospital provides specialized care, including for trauma and stroke patients. If they are lucky, another suitable hospital is nearby. “But in certain areas, especially rural and critical access areas, you can have a prolonged transport time because of diversions,” said Dameff, who described the issue in a paper earlier this year in JAMA.

A recent global study by the cybersecurity firm Sophos found nearly two-thirds of health care organizations were hit by ransomware attacks in the year ending in March, double the rate from two years earlier but dipping slightly from 2022.

Increasingly, ransomware gangs steal data before activating data-scrambling malware that paralyzes networks. The threat of making stolen data public is used to extort payments. That data can also be sold online. Sophos found data theft occurred in one in three ransomware attacks on health care organizations.

Analyst Brett Callow at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft said 25 U.S. health care systems with 290 hospitals were hit last year while this year the number is 36 with 128 hospitals. Not all hospitals within the systems may have been impacted, and not all equally, he said.

"The fact that nobody appears to have yet died is partly due to luck,” Callow added.

Most ransomware syndicates are run by Russian speakers based in former Soviet states, beyond the reach of U.S. law enforcement, though some “affiliates” who do the grunt work of infecting targets and negotiating ransoms live in the West.

Kansas Courts Hope to Restore Online Systems by End of Year

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas judicial branch plans to restore most online court systems by the end of the year following a foreign cyberattack. The Kansas News Service reports that officials disconnected online Kansas court services more than six weeks ago after what they say was a sophisticated foreign cyberattack. That attack disrupted court operations in nearly every Kansas county. Officials now have a plan for bringing the systems back online but say it’ll take several weeks. Kansas Supreme Court justices say hackers stole court data and potentially confidential case records, threatening to post it to the dark web. They say they’re consulting with cybersecurity experts and will notify impacted Kansans.

Kansas Unveiled a New Blue and Gold License Plate. People Hated It and Now It's Back to the Drawing Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has had enough problems with some outsiders seeing it as flyover country, so perhaps it didn't need a new license plate that many people saw as ugly and drab.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that in response to criticism of a new navy blue and deep gold plate, she had slammed the brakes on its production — only six days after her office unveiled the design. Facing a threat that the Republican-controlled Legislature would intervene, she promised an eventual public vote on several possible designs.

The now-disfavored design, mostly gold with a navy strip across the top, navy numbers and no art. It was a sharp break with the current plate, which is pale blue with navy letters and numbers and features an embossed representation of the state seal, mostly in white. Those plates have deteriorated over the years, and many are difficult for law enforcement to read, according to the state Department of Revenue, which issues them.

Starting in March, motorists would have been required to buy a new plate for 50 cents when they renewed a vehicle's annual registration. To avoid using the new plate, they would have had to opt for a specialized one and pay an additional $45.

Kelly initially praised the new design as promoting the state's optimism. The bottom featured the first half of the state motto, “To the stars,” in navy blue script.

The second half of the motto is, “through difficulties,” perhaps an apt description of the opposition she would immediately face after introducing the plate, despite her administration's professed good intentions.

Kris Kobach, the state's Republican attorney general, tweeted that the design closely resembled a New York plate known as “Empire Gold." A driver quoted by Fox4 television in Kansas City was reminded of the black and gold colors of the University of Missouri, once the arch-nemesis of the University of Kansas in a tame version of the states' border fighting before and during the Civil War.

With legislators set to reconvene in January, Republicans were prepared to mandate a pause and public comment. Lawmakers earlier this year authorized spending up to $9.8 million on producing new plates, and tapping leftover federal coronavirus pandemic relief dollars to cover much of the cost.

Even a Democratic legislator responded to the new design by tweeting, “Absolutely not.” The Kansas Reflector's opinion editor deemed it “ugly as sin” in a column under a headline calling it “slapdash and dull."

And dull isn't good for a state long associated in the popular mind with the drab-looking, black and white parts of the classic movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” its sometimes spectacular prairie vistas notwithstanding.

“I’ve heard you loud and clear," Kelly said in a statement issued Tuesday by her office. “Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents.”

(Read more from the Kansas News Service.)

Salina Police: Teen Girl Suspected of Trying to Kill Parents

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Salina say a bedroom surveillance camera recorded a 13-year-old girl attempting to kill her sleeping parents early Saturday. KSNW TV reports that police were called to the home just before 2:30 am. The parents told police they were asleep when their daughter entered their bedroom with a pillow and a large butcher knife. Police say the daughter allegedly put the pillow over the father’s head, trying to smother him. However, he woke up, so the girl hid in a closet and the father fell back to sleep. Police allege that the daughter then tried to smother the father again but this time, he woke up, realized what was happening and checked the surveillance footage. Investigators say the camera showed what happened and the girl allegedly admitted that she went into the room intending to kill her parents. She was arrested her on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in the juvenile detention facility in Junction City.

Kansas Medicaid Provider Agrees to Cover Doula Services

UNDATED (KNS) — The number of severe complications occurring during labor and delivery has increased for Kansas moms. Now, one of the state’s Medicaid contractors is covering doula services as a way to help. Jancie Ingram is a doula in Blue Springs, Missouri. She says a doula can be very helpful for women who are having problems with labor and delivery. Generally, doulas are present before and after a person gives birth. “So, you're kind of like a counselor," she said. "You're a therapist, sometimes you may need to be their mother if they're young.” The Medicaid provider United Healthcare has agreed to cover doula services in Kansas. (Read more.)

Former Benedictine College QB Gets Head Coaching Job with Carolina Panthers

UNDATED (KPR) – Former Benedictine College quarterback Chris Tabor is now a head coach in the NFL. Chris Tabor led the Benedictine Ravens to the NAIA national semifinals in 1992. Afterwards, he began a winding road as a football coach. This week, Tabor was named the Carolina Panthers interim coach, where he’ll take over from Frank Reich, who was fired. The Panthers have lost ten out of their 11 games this season. Tabor was in his second year with the Panthers as a special teams coach before this week’s promotion. He went to Benton High School in St. Joseph, Missouri, before he and his three brothers played football at Benedictine College in Atchison.

