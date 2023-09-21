Headlines for Thursday, September 21, 2023

Auto Workers Idle in KCK as Jeep Maker Stellantis Makes New Contract Offer to UAW

UNDATED (AP) — Detroit carmakers are announcing more layoffs that they blame on fallout from the United Auto Workers strike. General Motors said Wednesday it idled a plant in Kansas City, Kansas, with more than 2,000 workers because they don't have auto parts to work with. The plant that makes those parts is on strike. And Stellantis, the maker of Jeep and Chrysler, says it expects to lay off more than 300 workers in Ohio and Indiana. The layoffs are adding to tension just two days before the UAW is expected to call for expanding its strike, which right now is limited to three vehicle-assembly plants. Stellantis provided a glimmer of hope for a breakthrough by giving the union a new contract proposal. However, a company spokeswoman said the offer primarily covered non-economic issues.

It was not clear whether the Stellantis offer would satisfy union President Shawn Fain, who vows to announce new strike targets on Friday unless there is "serious progress" toward agreements with GM, Stellantis and Ford. So far, UAW workers are striking at just three factories, one for each company. It's a novel approach for the union, which in the past has focused negotiations on one company and limited a 2019 strike to GM. Fain says his approach will keep the companies guessing about UAW's next move.

The three-plant strike has so far had limited impact on the automakers — probably by design, longtime industry observers say. However, if there is little sign of progress in the talks by Friday, Fain could take a more aggressive tack, "and they are going to strike where it hurts," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "For Ford, on the pickups — disrupting (production of) F-150s, and strategically striking GM and Stellantis in a way that could substantially impair 30% to 40% of the industry's production." Strikes that target production of popular models like the F-150 or the Dodge Ram would inflict a lot of pain on the carmakers, but the UAW could pack the same punch if it walks out of key engine and transmission plants.

The layoffs that GM and Stellantis announced Wednesday will be in Kansas, Ohio and Indiana. GM said that the UAW strike at its assembly plant near St. Louis caused it to idle a plant in Kansas City, Kansas, with about 2,000 workers because "there is no work available" — the plant depends on parts stamped in the St. Louis-area facility.

GM said it does not expect to restart the Kansas plant until the strike ends, and it won't provide supplemental pay to the workers. The company said the layoffs demonstrated "that nobody wins in a strike."

Stellantis, which makes Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge vehicles, said it expects to lay off more than 300 workers in Ohio and Indiana because "storage constraints" caused by the UAW strike at its assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio.

There has been recent progress between one automaker and a labor union, but it happened in Canada. Ford and Unifor, which represents Canadian auto workers, announced late Tuesday that they reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract just hours before a strike deadline. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. If ratified, it would cover more than 5,000 workers and provide a model for similar deals at GM and Stellantis operations in Canada.

==========

KCK Trucker Charged in 2 Cold Case Murders

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) — A cold case detective unit in Kansas City, Kansas, may soon be able to close two homicide cases from decades ago. Authorities say DNA evidence now connects a local man to the murders of two women in the 1990s. The Kansas City Star reports that 52-year-old Gary Dion Davis is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He's being held in the Wyandotte County jail on $500,000 bond.

During a news conference Wednesday, KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman and District Attorney Attorney Mark Dupree announced the charges against Davis. He was an over-the-road truck driver at the time of the killings. He's charged with murdering Christina King, a 26-year-old mother who was found beaten to death behind an abandoned building on Christmas Day 1996.

Davis is also charged in the fatal stabbing of Pearl Barnes, who also went by Sameemah Musawwir, who was found a month earlier in a vacant house in northeast KCK. Detectives suspect he may be connected to other violent crimes.

Authorities say they also solved two other cold case homicides: that of an infant found in a dumpster in 1976, though the suspect has died, and the 1997 shooting of a teenager, whose alleged killer reportedly confessed while in hospice care at a Kansas prison.

==========

Cyberattack in Southeast Kansas Disrupts Crawford County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — A cyberattack in southeast Kansas has disrupted operations in the City of Pittsburg. KWCH TV reports that the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has been affected by Wednesday's cyber attack. Because the sheriff’s office and Pittsburg police share operational systems, the jail’s inmate roster, which is part of those systems, was knocked offline. This is a developing story.

==========

This Is What It's Like to Maintain the U.S. Nuclear Arsenal

KANSAS CITY NATIONAL SECURITY CAMPUS, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. will spend more than $750 billion over the next decade to revamp nearly every part of its aging nuclear defenses. Officials say they simply can't wait any longer — some systems and parts are more than 50 years old. For now, it's up to young military troops and government technicians across the U.S. to maintain the existing bombs and related components. The jobs are exacting and often require a deft touch. That's because many of the maintenance tasks must be performed by hand. The Associated Press was granted rare access to nuclear missile bases and weapons production facilities to see how technicians keep the arsenal working while starting the government's biggest nuclear overhaul since the Cold War. This is how they do it and who they are:

SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL

Because the U.S. no longer conducts explosive nuclear tests, scientists are not exactly sure how aging warhead plutonium cores affect detonation. For more common parts, like the plastics and metals and wiring inside each detonator, there are also questions about how the years spent in warheads might affect their integrity. So, workers at the nation's nuclear labs and production sites spend a lot of time stressing and testing parts to make sure they're safe. At the Energy Department's Kansas City National Security Campus, where warheads are maintained and made, technicians put components through endless tests. They heat weapons parts to extreme temperatures, drop them at speeds simulating a plane crash, shoot them at high velocity out of testing guns and rattle and shake them for hours on end. The tests are meant to simulate real world scenarios — from hurtling toward a target to being carted in an Air Force truck over a long, rutty road. Technicians at the Los Alamos National Lab conduct similar evaluations, putting plutonium under extreme stress, heat and pressure to ensure it is stable enough to blow up as intended. Just like the technicians in Kansas City, the ones in Los Alamos closely examine the tested parts and radioactive material to see if they caused any damage.

RELYING ON OLD BLUEPRINTS

The lack of explosive tests — banned since the George H.W. Bush administration by an international treaty — has also meant that the scientists have been forced to rely on warhead designs that were created many decades ago. That's because each of those original designs had been certified, and the best way to certify a weapon works as designed is to blow it up. Changing even one component introduces uncertainty. Further complicating matters — because the weapons are so old — many of those original manufacturers and contractors have gone out of business. That has forced the nation's nuclear labs to reverse engineer old parts, such as a peroxide that was used to treat warhead parts, but is no longer in production. So lab technicians are working to reinvent it. Re-engineering parts is getting easier with advances in computer-aided design and 3D printing. Kansas City technicians are experimenting with 3D printers to create some warhead parts, such as a micro-honeycombed, rubbery layer that will serve as a cushion for a warhead radar systems.

THE WORKERS ARE YOUNGER THAN THE WARHEADS

It's not unusual to see a 50-year-old warhead guarded or maintained by someone just out of high school, and ultimate custody of a nuclear weapon can fall on the shoulders of a service member who's just 23. That is what happened on a recent afternoon in Montana at Malmstrom Air Force Base, where Senior Airman Jacob Deas signed a paper assuming responsibility for an almost 3,000-pound Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile warhead, as it was lifted out of the Bravo-9 silo and escorted back to base for work. A sea swell of government retirements has meant that experience level in the civilian nuclear workforce has shifted dramatically. At the Kansas City campus, for example, just about 6% of the workforce has been there 30 years or more — and over 60% has been at the facility for five years or less. That change has meant more women have joined the workforce, too. In the cavernous hallways between Kansas City's secured warhead workrooms are green and white nursing pods with a greeting: "Welcome mothers." At Los Alamos, workers' uniform allowance now covers sports bras. Why? Because underwire bras were not compatible with the secured facilities' many layers of metal detection and radiation monitoring.

==========

Kansas Domestic Violence Shelters Seeing More Abused Pregnant Women

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — The state’s domestic violence shelters are filling up at the same time extra pandemic aid from the federal government is ending. Domestic violence incidents have remained relatively consistent in Kansas over the past 30 years, but homicides are now increasing. Domestic violence is now recognized as a leading cause of maternal mortality. In fact, homicide claims more pregnant and postpartum Americans than any single pregnancy complication. The Wichita Family Crisis Center moved into a new building earlier this year and tripled its capacity. But executive director Amanda Meyers says it’s still not enough. “We are full of women who have just had babies. It’s a very dangerous time," she said. "The threat of more serious physical harm seems to be higher when the person is pregnant.” The rising demand comes as shelter directors say they’re facing a fiscal crisis: cuts to regular federal funding, plus the end of pandemic era aid. Advocates for domestic violence survivors say more attention needs to be focused on long-term violence prevention strategies. (Read more.)

==========

Virtual State Job Fair Highlights Hundreds of Open State Agency Positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas jobseekers are encouraged to attend the upcoming state agency virtual job fair next week. This month’s virtual fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, will feature employment opportunities available across the state’s 98 government agencies. Currently, there are more than 700 vacancies across Kansas. The virtual job fair will be held from 8 am to 5 pm Wednesday, September 27. "These are good-paying jobs with great benefits," said Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device, but it is highly recommended to use a computer to be most effective during the job fairs. If a jobseeker does not have access to a personal computer, they are available at KANSASWORKS offices as well as local libraries throughout the state. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Learn more at jobs.ks.gov.

==========

Amazon Hiring 2,500 in Kansas for Full, Part-Time and Seasonal Jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Amazon is hiring 2,500 people in Kansas. KSNW TV reports that Amazon is looking to fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles at its Kansas facilities. Amazon needs 700 people to work in its fulfillment center in Park City and its delivery station in Wichita. The company says there are a variety of open positions, from packing and picking to sorting, shipping, and delivery.

The company plans to hire an additional 250,000 employees nationwide. Amazon employees get health, vision, and dental insurance starting on their first day. In addition, they offer a matching 401(K) retirement plan.

Jobs will be posted soon at amazon.com/apply.

==========

Big 12 Newcomers Play 1st League Games. BYU Takes 7-Game Win Streak to Kansas

UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 newcomers BYU, Cincinnati and UCF all play their first league games this weekend. BYU takes a seven-game winning streak into its conference opener at Kansas. The Jayhawks have consecutive 3-0 starts for the first time since 1991 and 1992. UCF is also 3-0 going into its game at Kansas State. The Knights lead the nation with nearly 618 total yards and are second at 299 yards rushing per game. Kansas State has allowed only 50 yards rushing a game. Cincinnati is home against 16th-ranked Oklahoma. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has completed a national-best 82.5% of his passes and has 11 TD passes.

GAME OF THE WEEK

BYU (3-0) at Kansas (3-0). BYU goes into its first Big 12 game on a seven-game winning streak while the Jayhawks have consecutive 3-0 starts for the first time since 1991-92. It was during that time that the Jayhawks and Cougars had their only previous meeting, in the 1992 Aloha Bowl that Kansas won 23-20. After falling behind 14-0 at Arkansas last Saturday, the Cougars scored 21 in a row, then allowed 17 before scoring 17 more to give the Big 12 its second win in a Southeastern Conference stadium this season (Texas won at Alabama). It was the first time BYU overcame a 14-point deficit to win under coach Kalani Sitake, in his eighth season at his alma mater. The last loss for Kansas was in last season's Liberty Bowl against the Razorbacks, 55-53 in triple OT.

BEST MATCHUP

RJ Harvey, Johnny Richardson and UCF's running game against Kansas State's league-best rushing defense. The Wildcats (2-1) have allowed only 50 yards per game, 1.8 yards per carry and one rushing TD. Even without injured dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, the Knights (3-0) have averaged 299.3 yards rushing per game and are tied with a league-best 10 rushing touchdowns. They are the national leader with 617.7 total yards per game, and second in rushing. Harvey and Richardson are both in the Big 12's top eight, running for more than 70 yards per game and 6 yards per carry.

(-Related-)

Jayhawks Sell Out Stadium for BYU Game

LAWRENCE. Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Jayhawks will play football in front of a full house in Lawrence this Saturday. The game against BYU is sold out. It’s the fourth sellout for the KU football program since Lance Leipold took over as head coach and the first sell-out since October 8, 2022. David Booth Memorial Stadium holds just over 47,000. Kick-off Saturday is set for 2:30 pm.

==========

Royals Push Back Self-Imposed Deadline for Decision on New Ballpark Location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are pushing back their self-imposed deadline of the end of September for deciding on a location for their new ballpark, though they remain confident that their final proposal will be put before voters on an April ballot.

The Royals are trying to decide between a downtown location, called the East Village, that would keep the replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium in Jackson County and a competing location across the Missouri River in neighboring Clay County.

Royals owner John Sherman has said multiple times the club hoped to decide on a location by the end of the month. But it must first reach an agreement with political leaders on a proposed financing package; the current lease with Jackson County includes a portion of a 3/8-cent sales tax that has paid for renovations and upkeep on Kauffman Stadium.

The stadium and accompanying ballpark village are expected to cost about $2 billion, the largest public-private partnership in Kansas City history. Sherman has said Royals ownership would pay for half of that total along with any overages.

“Leaders in both counties know a critical piece of the evaluation process will be negotiated lease terms so that the Royals, our future partner and, most importantly, the voters can know what to expect,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.

“With the framework of our current lease and willing partners on all sides, we are optimistic that the process will result in a win-win for the Royals and our next home,” the statement continued. “Although we will not have a site selected by the end of this month, we are more confident than ever that a world-class ballpark and surrounding district for entertainment, retail and housing will build on our region’s momentum, serve our citizens well, and further establish Kansas City as a top tier destination.”

Sherman has been planning on a replacement for Kauffman Stadium since purchasing the club in 2019, though the process was set back a bit by the pandemic. It has continued to move slowly as the Royals try to reconcile their needs with those of the two counties and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have shared the lease with Jackson County to help pay for Arrowhead Stadium.

Last month, the team unveiled plans for the two dramatically different locations. The downtown plan would consist of a ballpark anchoring a 27-acre development near the already thriving Power & Light District, while the Clay County location would provide a 90-acre tract capable of developing more commercial and residential properties.

Both of the plans, neither of which is finalized, were produced by Kansas City-based sports architecture giant Populous, which has renovated or designed more than 20 stadiums currently in use across Major League Baseball.

“Leaders in both Jackson County and Clay County know that we and the Chiefs need clarity on our stadium plans in time for the public to be fully informed for a vote in April 2024,” the Royals said. “We take our responsibilities very seriously to act in the best interests of both the Royals and our region, and we will continue our work to make sure this project is done right.”

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. You can also follow KPR News on Twitter.

