Headlines for Thursday, September 14, 2023

High Risk of West Nile Virus Activity in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections for most of the state. Health officials say all regions of the state are at high risk except southeast Kansas, which is at a moderate risk level. The virus is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Most infections occur in the late summer and early fall. There are no vaccines to prevent - or medications to treat - West Nile Virus in humans.

According to KDHE, 22 human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far this year, including three deaths.

In addition, the Kansas Department of Agriculture has reported seven equine cases. Confirmed equine cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas, Ford and Pratt counties.

==========

KBI Investigates Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Butler County

ANDOVER, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is reviewing an officer-involved shooting in Butler County Tuesday afternoon that left one man dead. Sheriff's deputies say they tried to stop the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle near Andover. The driver, 21-year-old Blake P. Patterson of Wichita, fled the scene and deputies gave chase. The pursuit ended when Patterson ditched the truck and fled on foot into a neighborhood. Authorities say Patterson then stole a moving truck and tried to drive away. A deputy caught up with the truck and deployed a taser but Patterson continued driving in the direction of another deputy who fired one shot, striking Patterson. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. The KBI is investigating the chase and fatal shooting.

==========

Three Pedestrians Hit in Construction Zone on Kansas Turnpike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash on the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning injured three pedestrians south of Wichita. The southbound lanes of the turnpike between Mulvane and Belle Plaine were closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi-truck and a van. The collision happened in a construction zone around 9:30 am. KSNW TV reports that one person is in critical condition. Two others are in serious condition.

==========

Authorities Identify Man Who Died While Fishing in Southeast Kansas

WEST MINERAL, Kan. (KSNF) — Cherokee County authorities have identified a man who died at a southeast Kansas strip pit while fishing. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says the body of 84-year-old Richard Girton, of Galena, was recovered from the water near West Mineral Tuesday afternoon. KSNF TV reports that Girton was fishing with his son when he slipped off the bank and into the water.

==========

Feds Spread $1 Billion for Tree Plantings Among U.S. Cities to Reduce Extreme Heat and Benefit Health

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of communities around the country will share more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will announce the $1.13 billion in funding for 385 projects at an event this (THUR) morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The tree plantings efforts will be focused on marginalized areas in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and some tribal nations. In announcing the grants in Cedar Rapids, Vilsack will spotlight an eastern Iowa city that lost thousands of trees during an extreme windstorm in 2020. Cedar Rapids has made the restoration of its tree canopy a priority since that storm, called a derecho, and will receive $6 million in funding through the new grants.

Other grant recipients include some of the nation's largest cities, such as New York, Houston and Los Angeles, and much smaller communities, such as Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Hutchinson, Kansas. The federal money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act.

"We believe we can create more resilient communities in terms of the impacts of climate," Vilsack told reporters in previewing his announcement. "We think we can mitigate extreme heat incidents and events in many of the cities."

==========

High Court Skeptical of Wichita Ordinance Used to Arrest Protester

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMUW/KCUR) — Kansas Supreme Court justices seem skeptical about a Wichita city ordinance used to arrest a protester in 2020. The court heard legal arguments Tuesday and will decide if the ordinance violated the protester’s First Amendment rights. Police arrested Gabrielle Griffie during a protest over the killing of George Floyd. The city says Griffie blocked traffic and had an interaction with a car delayed in the traffic. The city says that counts as disorderly conduct. Griffie’s lawyers say she shouldn’t face charges for anything related to the protest. Nate Johnson, an attorney for the city, says the ordinance prohibits "noisy conduct tending to arouse alarm, anger or resentment in others." He says Griffe’s conduct violated the ordinance. Griffie’s attorney told the court that people can be alarmed, angered or resentful about a lot of things and that the ordinance is too broad. Some of the justices hinted that they agree the ordinance is too broad, and that constitutionally protected protests could violate it. The Kansas Court of Appeals previously upheld the local ordinance. (Read more.)

==========

2029 U.S. Senior Open to Return to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KPR) — The United States Golf Association has announced that the U.S. Senior Open will be returning to Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson. The last U.S. Senior Open at Prairie Dunes took place in 2006. It's coming back in 2029. The USGA also announced that the 2032 U.S. Women’s Senior Open will be held on the same course. Though both events are several years away, club president Keith Hughes says he’s happy that Prairie Dunes is back on the USGA calendar. "A tournament like this in the state of Kansas will be one of the biggest fan sporting events that the state has," he said.

==========

Missouri's Pro Sports Teams Push for Legal Sports Gambling

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/KPR) — A coalition of Missouri's professional sports teams is backing a new effort to legalize sports betting that could put the issue to voters on the 2024 ballot. After missing out on millions of dollars in betting revenues over the past several years, the sports teams decided they are done waiting for the Missouri Legislature to act and instead have taken the first step toward an initiative petition drive that would circumvent lawmakers.

The effort is spearheaded by the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and also includes the Kansas City Chiefs football team, the Kansas City Royals baseball team, the Kansas City Current and St. Louis City soccer teams, and the St. Lous Blues hockey team. Gathering petitions signatures and running an advertising campaign for a ballot measure can cost millions of dollars — a price the teams are committed to collectively help cover, said Mike Whittle, the Cardinals' senior vice president and general counsel, on behalf of the coalition. Legalized sports betting would "provide our fans a good, new exciting way to enjoy sports and root for our teams," Whittle said Tuesday.

Sports betting has expanded rapidly — it's now legal in all but one of Missouri's neighboring states — since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. Kentucky became the 35th state with active sports betting when the NFL season began last week. Maine and Vermont have legalized it but are still working to set up their betting systems.

The last state to put sports betting on the ballot was California, where supporters and opponents of two competing proposals raised a record of around $460 million last year. Voters defeated both measures.

Earlier this year, the Missouri House voted 118-35 in favor of sports betting legislation, but it never received a Senate vote. Similar bills have repeatedly stalled in the Republican-led Senate because of a dispute about whether to pair sports betting with the regulation of slot-machine-style games that have been popping up in convenience stores.

"We're not optimistic that kind of dynamic within the Missouri Senate will change," Whittle said.

Several versions of a sports betting petition were filed Friday with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office, which must approve an initiative summary before supporters can start gathering the roughly 180,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot by a May deadline.

Under the proposed initiative, Missouri would impose a 10% tax on adjusted gross sports betting revenue, after the payout of winnings and promotional bets to customers. A similar legislative proposal had been estimated earlier this year to generate around $30 million annually when fully implemented. The proposed initiative would allot $5 million to a compulsive gamblers prevention fund, with much of the rest going to K-12 schools and higher education institutions.

==========

Dry States Taking Mississippi River Water Isn't a New Idea. But Some Mayors Want to Kill It

ST. LOUIS (AP/KPR) — Community leaders along the Mississippi River worried that dry southwestern states will someday try to take the river's water may soon take their first step toward blocking such a diversion. Mayors from cities along the river are expected to vote on whether to support a new compact among the river's 10 states at this week's annual meeting of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, according to its executive director Colin Wellenkamp. Supporters of a compact hope it will strengthen the region's collective power around shared goals like stopping water from leaving the corridor." It is the most important working river on earth," said Wellenkamp. "It's a matter of national security that the Mississippi River corridor remain intact, remain sustainable and remain ecologically and hydrologically healthy."

The Southwest has long struggled to find enough water for its growing population in a region prone to drought that climate change is making worse. Transporting water from the Mississippi River basin, which drains roughly 40% of the continental United States, has always been a long shot that many say isn't practical or remotely cost-effective. But Wellenkamp worries that conversation around the idea hasn't stopped.

A formal compact is still far off. The mayors' support would be just the first step in a lengthy, politically fraught process that would require buy-in from all 10 states along the river and federal approval, experts said. Those states range from left-leaning states like Minnesota, where the river begins, to thoroughly conservative states like Louisiana, where it empties into the Gulf of Mexico. The others are Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Proponents say a compact would protect the river's water levels and ecology, make it easier to coordinate when floods or other disaster strikes and provide a way to resolve conflict among the river states. A favorable vote would ask the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative to pursue a new river compact, according to a draft copy of the motion. "This is not going to be easy and it's not going to happen overnight," said Wellenkamp. "But, you know, every journey begins with a first step and a cash advance, I like to say."

Fear of water export has ignited political action before. Plans by a Canadian company in the 1990s to fill up tankers with Great Lakes water and ship it to Asia "was probably the tipping point" for establishing the Great Lakes Compact that went into effect in 2008. It strengthened cooperation among Great Lakes states that work with two Canadian providences to manage water from the lakes effectively, monitor its use and prevent it from leaving the basin. "The Great Lakes are better protected today than they ever have been before," said David Strifling, director of Marquette Law School's Water Law and Policy Initiative.

But Strifling said it was difficult to get an agreement together decades ago and it would be even harder to do so now "just due to the increased level of political polarization that exists." Wellenkamp said a Mississippi River compact, besides blocking diversions, would ensure that nearby water users also act in a sustainable way.

The river's water levels can be precarious. Last fall, they fell so low that they disrupted ship and barge traffic that moved soybeans, corn and other goods downriver for export. Much of the river is once again facing drought. People realize that the river "is not some stable resource," said Melissa Scanlan, director for the Center for Water Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. "People are aware of how those low levels on the Mississippi River affect commerce and the communities," she said.

There are protections against some water diversions now. If one of the five states on the upper portion of the river wants to move large amounts of water out of the basin, it must notify and consult with the other four states first. The Upper Mississippi River Basin Association has existed for decades to foster cooperative management of the river. Currently, there's an effort to quantify water use among the upper basin states and understand how that use affects the river, officials said.

John Fleck, a water expert at the Utton Center at the University of New Mexico School of Law, said he is rooting for a Mississippi River compact so that what he calls the unworkable idea of a water pipeline to the west will die. "This is a waste of our time because (diversion) is magical thinking and it will never happen," he said.

Jennifer Gimbel, senior water policy scholar at Colorado State University, said the obstacles to a pipeline are high. It would need approval from Congress and from legislatures in each state it passes through, payments for landowners and condemnation procedures for those who didn't want the pipeline through their properties, and expensive permitting. Then there is the engineering nightmare and huge costs of moving huge amounts of water west. "It becomes pretty complicated real fast," Gimbel said.

The talk of diverting water to the Southwest will hopefully "light a fire under some states" to approve a Mississippi River compact, said Olivia Dorothy, director of river restoration with the conservation group American Rivers. Diverting water can harm the river's ecology, depriving species of the water they rely on. It could also slow the movement of sediment that's vital to the health of Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico, among many other problems, she said. Dorothy said a compact would be a good way to say, "this is our water."

"If you want the Mississippi River water, you can move here," she said.

According to Kansas Public Radio, similar proposals to divert river water have surfaced in Kansas. One proposal would divert water from wells near the Missouri River during times of flooding and send it to much drier parts of western Kansas to recharge the Ogallala Aquifer. The idea has already been studied. Part of the problem is the cost. Shipping water from eastern Kansas to western Kansas would be expensive. It would involve pushing large amounts of water uphill for hundreds of miles and would require a number of pumping stations along the way. The idea is also fraught with legal and environmental concerns.

==========

