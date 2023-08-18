Headlines for Friday, August 18, 2023

Kansas Police Chief Resigns Days Before He's Charged with Possessing Child Porn

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (Wichita Eagle) — A Kansas police chief who resigned last week has been charged with 13 counts of possessing child pornography. Joel Justice Womochil was the police chief in Burns, Kansas, until he resigned August 8th. The Wichita Eagle reports he's been charged with 13 felonies. Prosecutors say one of the 13 videos in his possession involved a child under the age of 5. The 38-year-old Womochil, who was arrested this week by El Dorado police, is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Kansas Schools Grapple with Bus Driver Shortage

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB) — Like other districts, the Blue Valley School District is struggling to find enough bus drivers. Last spring, the district dropped some transportation options for middle and high school students because of the shortage. KSHB TV reports that students who live less than 2.5 miles from school can no longer ride the bus. Last year, the district was short by as many as 18 drivers on many school days. Officials say the district’s transportation company, Durham School Services, has done a good job of hiring and retaining drivers, but has trouble finding enough qualified candidates. The starting pay rate for new drivers is $22 an hour. Durham’s next recruiting event will be held October 13. Classes began Wednesday for Blue Valley students.

Kansas School District Bans Smartphone App

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas school district has banned a popular smartphone app, citing privacy concerns. KSNW TV reports that the Buhler school district has banned an app called "Saturn – Time Together." The app has been banned from all devices in the district. Concerns arose after the school district's IT department noticed the app was sharing a lot of information and making it public. The Saturn app does have privacy controls available, but the Buhler district made the decision to not have it used at all in their schools.

Kansas Governor Still Wants Legalized Medical Marijuana

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - This week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly doubled down on her support for medical marijuana. Kelly wrote in a Tweet that legalizing medical marijuana would boost the economy and provide relief to Kansans suffering with severe illnesses. She also noted that three of the four states surrounding Kansas have some form of legalized marijuana. KCTV reports that lawmakers in the Kansas House passed a medical marijuana bill last session but the proposal failed to get any traction in the Senate. It's unclear whether lawmakers will take up the issue again when they return to the Statehouse in January.

Special Prosecutor Files Formal Complaint Against Douglas County DA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A special prosecutor has filed a formal complaint against Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the complaint alleges Valdez violated multiple rules of professional conduct. The complaint, filed for the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys, claims that Valdez called a judge a liar and a sexist and implied he was racist. The complaint also alleges Valdez sent the judge inappropriate text messages and created an atmosphere in the DA’s office that was so negative and stressful that multiple attorneys in her office resigned. A pre-hearing conference on the complaint is scheduled for September 19 with the formal hearing dates are set for October 12-13. The conference and hearings will be open to the public.

Purple Pride: Survey Ranks K-State Students Friendliest in the Nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — A survey from The Princeton Review claims Kansas State University students are the friendliest in the nation. According to this year's rankings, K-State is No. 1 in the nation for friendliest students, No. 2 for happiest students and No. 4 for best quality of life. The survey covers various aspects of student life, from academics, amenities, school services, campus culture and extracurricular activities. K-State received 15 Top 10 rankings and two Top 15 rankings in the latest national survey. K-State also ranked high in The Princeton Review's 2023 report of Best Value Colleges. As the main campus home for K-State, Manhattan also received high rankings.

ACLU: Transgender Kansans Should Be Represented in Hearing over ID Changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Transgender Kansans hope to have their interests represented in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Kris Kobach against the Kansas Department of Revenue. Advocates say their arguments need to be heard before the court issues an official interpretation of the statue. Kobach brought the lawsuit to force the state revenue department to list a person’s “biological sex at birth” on their driver’s license. He says the court should first interpret the statue at issue before considering any constitutional challenges to the law. “We have stated in our briefing and in our oral arguments that we absolutely will be happy to answer their constitutional claims, it's just that procedurally, those should follow the determination of what the statute means," Kobach said.

The ACLU of Kansas represents five transgender Kansans who want to intervene in the case. Sharon Brett, the group's legal director, says Kobach simply doesn’t want the arguments of transgender Kansans to be heard. “Our goal here is to make sure that this piece of litigation, which is going to fundamentally impact the constitutional rights of all transgender Kansans, is not conducted devoid of the voices of the people impacted by it," she said. The ACLU argues the case will affect their constitutional rights and wants their interests to be considered as the lawsuit moves forward. District Court Judge Teresa Watson says she'll release a written decision in the case by the end of the week.

Common Read Materials Selected for College Freshmen in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Students starting college at some Kansas universities next week already have their first reading assignment. Common read programs are a tradition for incoming freshmen at several public universities. Kansas State University is encouraging students to read They Called Us Enemy , a graphic memoir by Star Trek actor George Takei about his time in a Japanese internment camp. The University of Kansas has selected Parable of the Sower, by Octavia Butler. And Wichita State students will be reading My Broken Language , a memoir by Puerto Rican playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes. Tara Coleman coordinates the First Book program at K-State. She says the idea is to spark conversation among students and faculty. “Students are successful in college if they have a strong first semester, and that happens in a lot of ways. And one is by having a shared common activity," she said. Universities are planning lectures and other events related to their common books.

Lawrence Approves CROWN Ordinance to Protect Hairstyles

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The Lawrence City Commission has given preliminary approval to a measure that will ban discrimination based on a person’s hairstyle or natural hair texture. The ordinance is based on legislation that has already passed in 23 other states. The commission unanimously approved the measure designed to prohibit race-based discrimination. According to the Lawrence Journal World, the ordinance is based on the Crown Act, or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. Versions of the act have been passed in nearly half the states but have not gained traction in Kansas. A federal bill was passed in the U.S. House last year but did not make it out of the Senate. Lawrence city commissioners will take a final vote on the measure at a future meeting.

Kansas City Superfan 'ChiefsAholic' Charged with Stealing Almost $700,000 in Bank Heists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” and familiar for attending games dressed as a wolf in the NFL team's gear has been indicted by a federal grand jury that accuses him of armed robbery and money laundering in a string of bank heists across four states that netted him almost $700,000.

Xaviar Babudar robbed six banks — and tried unsuccessfully three other times — and laundered the proceeds at casinos and sportsbooks, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. The 19-count indictment handed down Wednesday replaces and supplements a criminal complaint filed against Babudar in May.

Babudar, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, said his attorney, Matthew T. Merryman.

“It’s now the fourth quarter of the most important game of Xaviar’s life,” Merryman said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. "And his legal team believes his innocence will ultimately be proven to the public and we are confident that once all of the facts are known that he will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chiefs Kingdom.”

According to the U.S. attorney's office, Babudar robbed banks and credit unions in Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and Oklahoma and used money to finance his Chiefs fandom. The charges include three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar was active on social media as “ChiefsAholic” and was well known for attending home and road games dressed in his wolf costume. The indictment says he used some of the robbery loot to bet on the team to win the Super Bowl and for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win the game’s MVP Award — bets that turned $10,000 into $100,000.

After receiving a check for his winnings, Babudar, who had been charged with robbing a Tulsa credit union and was out on bond, cut his ankle monitor and fled the state, the U.S. attorney said in a news release. He was arrested in California last month and remains in federal custody without bond, the release said.

“The government’s announcement today of its 19-count indictment provides an unfair and unjust portrayal of Xaviar," Merryman said. “The truth is that since 2018 Xaviar Babudar, aka ‘ChiefsAholic’ has entertained, inspired, unified and motivated Kansas Citians, the Chiefs Kingdom and hundreds of millions of football fans around the globe.”

Kansas Sets Record for Ag Exports in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced record-setting agriculture exports of nearly $5.5 billion. KSNT TV reports that agricultural exports in 2022 reached the highest export total in decades. The top ag export for Kansas was beef, which made up more than $2 billion of the agricultural exports. The second most exported product was cereals and grain, including corn, wheat, and sorghum. Third was oil seed, primarily from soybeans. The governor noted Mexico was the state's largest importer of Kansas goods at $2 billion in 2022. Japan was the second largest importer with more than $780 million and Canada was third with $594 million. Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam met Tuesday with ag officials from Mexico and Canada as part of the annual Tri-National Accord in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Chiefs to Play Patrick Mahomes and Other Starters for First Half Against Arizona

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to play Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their starters for the first half of their preseason game in Arizona, where they were last seen walking off the field hoisting their second Lombardi Trophy in four years.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said upon wrapping up training camp at Missouri Western on Thursday that the starters would get the first half and backups would split the second half. That's in line with what Reid has done since the league trimmed the preseason to three games and is designed to help Mahomes and the rest of his guys get ready for the speed of the regular season.

“They have to get ready for the game,” Reid said ahead of Saturday night's game against the Cardinals, “and at the same time, I think it's tough going into the first game — the first regular-season game. It's going to be fast, much faster than you can present in practice. So this is at least another step up from that, another kick up speed-wise to the game.”

Mahomes and the starters played only one series in their preseason opener in New Orleans, putting together a promising drive that ultimately stalled near midfield on a failed fourth-and-short conversion attempt. The second preseason game is closer to a dress rehearsal for their Sept. 7 opener against Detroit, which is why Mahomes will play into the second quarter.

Nevertheless, Reid acknowledged a balancing act between preparing for the season and the risk of injury in a preseason game.

“That's all part of the game," he said.

The Chiefs need look no further than last season's playoffs for proof that injuries can happen suddenly.

Mahomes was twisted to the turf in the divisional round against Jacksonville, sustaining a high ankle sprain that he had to manage the rest of their Super Bowl run; he even aggravated it in the championship win over Philadelphia, limping through most of the second half.

Even if Mahomes doesn't necessarily need the preseason reps, the rest of the Chiefs offense probably does.

They allowed both of their starting offensive tackles to leave in free agency, and Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith are still getting comfortable as the replacements. They also lost veteran wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, which means the Chiefs could lean heavily on two players yet to take a regular-season snap in Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross.

“I thought those guys got better and better (in camp),” Mahomes said of his wide receivers Thursday. “They learned how to finish and keep that mentality throughout practice. They have a lot of talent but you have to learn how to be consistent every day, and I thought they got better and better at that as they went.”

Mahomes also was pleased with the way Taylor and Smith have worked with perhaps the league's best interior offensive line, anchored by Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey with guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith on either side of him.

“The offensive line did a great job throughout camp just battling,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes was asked Thursday how he would feel stepping on the field in Arizona, where the Chiefs rallied to beat the Eagles in February. But in typical fashion, Mahomes preferred to talk about what the Chiefs must do to get back to the Super Bowl, rather than look back on winning his second championship ring.

“We have a lot of stuff we have to continue to work on,” Mahomes said. “I said it after the ring ceremony, ‘That’s it.' We're going to go back and try to get another one.”

In other pre-season notes: Reid said the Chiefs have checked on the playing surface in Arizona, which has a history of problems, and were told that “it's gripping well.” Chiefs DB Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker were hurt playing their regular-season opener on the same field last season. ... Chiefs DT Chris Jones continued his holdout through the entire portion of camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, getting fined $50,000 for each day he has missed. “When he gets in,” Reid said, “he's going to have to get caught up.” ... CB Nic Jones (hand), WR Nikko Remigio (shoulder), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), DT Turk Wharton (knee) and OL Nick Allegretti (shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday.

