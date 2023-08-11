Headlines for Friday, August 11, 2023

Kansas Board of Education Considers Easing Requirements to Become a Teacher

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Kansas education leaders are considering easing some requirements for people to become teachers. Currently, Kansas teachers have to pass a test called the Principles of Learning and Teaching, along with specific exams in each subject area. An advisory group has proposed dropping that first test altogether, and offering new options for people who fail a subject-area test. Kansas Board of Education member Ann Mah says looking at an applicant’s GPA and student-teaching experience makes more sense than testing. “If there’s an alternative way that really shows, with some rigor, that they do know the content, then I think both of these are really good options," she said. The move is aimed at helping combat the worst-ever teacher shortage in Kansas. Last spring, the state reported more than 1,600 vacancies.

==========

PACT Act Application Deadline Extended for Veterans with Disabilities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — An important deadline has been extended for veterans hoping to file for disability benefits. The PACT Act - or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins - Act allows veterans to receive benefits retroactively for their disabilities. Due to problems with its website, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs has extended the application deadline until midnight Monday. The new deadline allows veterans to have their disability benefits backdated one year -- to when the PACT Act was first signed into law. There are no deadlines for future claims. This legislation is aimed at assisting veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service. (Learn more.)

==========

Lawrence Man Gets More than 10 Years in Prison for Shooting that Injured Woman

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A Lawrence man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting that left a woman with bullet fragments in her brain. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 20-year-old Alejandro Martinez-Diaz pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a woman on May 27, 2021. Martinez-Diaz is one of three men charged with shooting Caylee Nehrbass after chasing her and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Javier I. Romero, of Lawrence, through North Lawrence and opening fire on the car with a handgun. Nehrbass later testified at a preliminary hearing that she still had bullet fragments in her brain.

Her grandfather spoke on her behalf at one of the co-defendants’ sentencing hearings, saying that she was too afraid to attend. He told the court that Nehrbass could not hold a job or spend time in public spaces out of fear of being attacked again.

In addition to his prison sentence, Martinez-Diaz will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years upon his release.

==========

KCI Airport Saw a Spike in Catalytic Converter Thefts in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The parking lot at Kansas City International Airport saw a spike in the theft of catalytic converters in 2022. KSHB TV reports that there were more than 300 such thefts at KCI last year. Thieves steal converters to retrieve precious metals used inside the devices. Depending on the make and model of a vehicle, a new catalytic converter could cost thousands of dollars to replace. Airport police say so far, this year seems to be heading in a more positive direction. Officials at KCI say they have increased patrols and installed more security cameras and license plate readers to prevent theft.

==========

Wichita Schools Tighten Restrictions on Cell Phone Use by Students

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Leaders of the state’s largest school district have voted to tighten rules on cell phone use by students. The Wichita school board voted unanimously Thursday to update their policy on electronic devices.



Elementary students now have to store cell phones in backpacks or classroom storage areas during the school day.

Middle school students can use cell phones only with permission from an administrator.

High school students can use them only before or after school, during passing periods, and at lunch.

Board member Kathy Bond says the updates are needed to limit distractions. “And I also want to be assured that our teachers are going to follow this," she said. "You get one teacher that’s like, ‘Eh, go ahead. Who cares?’ You know, we have to instill this.” The updated policy also prohibits students from using cell phones to record disruptive, violent or inappropriate behavior.

==========

Senior Citizens in Rural Kansas Struggle with Transportation Issues

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Senior citizens who want to live in the same rural towns where they grew up face a growing problem - how to get around. Unreliable transportation means many seniors have trouble shopping for groceries, visiting family members and getting to medical appointments. Some cities in southwest Kansas, like Liberal, have senior centers equipped to help clients get around, but group transportation isn’t always available in smaller towns.

The problem of unreliable transportation for seniors occurs in town after town, not just in Kansas but across rural America.

More than 46 million Americans live in rural areas, and that population is older and sicker than urban populations. According to a recent CDC report, people in rural communities are at higher risk of death from accidents and injuries because of the distance to emergency care and health specialists.

Considering that 1 in 5 Americans will be over the age of 65 by 2030, the transportation problems that older rural Kansans face portend a looming shortage of mobility options for seniors who want to age in place. That means a growing number of people will have trouble getting around to visit the doctor, grocery store or family members. (Read more.)

==========

Suspect in Domestic Assault in Leavenworth Shot During Arrest

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (Yahoo News) — A man was shot early Thursday morning as Leavenworth police tried to take him into custody following a chase that began in Kansas and ended in Missouri. Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens says officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident around 12:45 am in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue. Police then began searching for a 27-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape and other charges. Yahoo News reports that officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle in Leavenworth and attempted to stop him. The man fled, leading police on a chase that crossed into Missouri and ended on a highway in Platte County. The man was shot as officers tried to take him into custody. No officers were injured but the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.

==========

Report: Kansas Lakes Are Filled with Microplastics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Microplastic pollution is worse in freshwater lakes than the world’s oceans. That includes lakes and reservoirs in Kansas. A recent study found plastic debris in all of the lakes and reservoirs researchers examined. Much of the pollution is plastics broken off from other materials, like T-shirts, blankets and water bottles. Ted Harris is a University of Kansas professor who participated in the study. He says even lakes far from people are polluted because plastics can travel very long distances. “So, they get transported in large scale wind currents. They are easily transported because of how small they are," he said. Harris studied Clinton and Perry lakes near Lawrence. He says bans on single use plastics appear to help reduce microplastic pollution but more action is needed.

The global study found plastic debris in all of the lakes and reservoirs studied by researchers. The study found that microplastics are contaminating freshwater lakes at a higher concentration than what’s been found in the world’s oceans. Harris says lakes that attract more people have more pollution. “All those vacation spots are great and beautiful to visit. (But) they also bring a lot of people and people bring plastics," he said. The Lawrence City Commission voted this week to ban single use plastics beginning in March.

==========

2 People Killed in Crash Near Paola

PAOLA, Kan. (KMBC) — An early-morning, two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two people near Paola. KMBC TV reports that Paola police and the Miami County Sheriff's Office were notified of the crash on U.S. Highway 169 (at 327th Street) around 4:13 am Thursday. Investigators say this was a wrong-way crash with one vehicle northbound in the southbound lane striking a second vehicle traveling south in the southbound lane. The sole occupants of each vehicle were killed. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin.

==========

Storm Damages Community College in Central Kansas

GREAT BEND, Kan. (GB Tribune/KPR) — It's just an estimate, but the Barton Community College campus in Great Bend may have sustained a half-million dollars in damage during a severe storm that rolled across the county last month. Barton's Vice President of Administration, Mark Dean, told the school's board of trustees this week that the July 16th storm caused water damage in buildings and damaged one building's roof. The Great Bend Tribune reports that the campus also sustained damage to trees, fences and ball fields. Wind gusts up to 85 mph were reported in the area. Many homes, churches and other businesses in Great Bend also sustained damage.

==========

Research: Rivers Creating Large Amounts of Carbon and Methane

UNDATED (HPM) — Researchers estimate that rivers and streams around the world release nearly 4 billion tons of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere every year. Environmental scientists say that rivers receive large amounts of carbon and nitrogen from agricultural runoff and lawn chemicals. Rivers not only carry those chemicals to the ocean, but new research also indicates that the rivers themselves are contributing to global carbon emissions. The scientists say that includes the Mississippi River and its tributaries such as the Missouri River. Olivia Dorothy is a restoration director for American Rivers, whose work focuses on the Mississippi. She says new research shows the organic material in the river accumulates, decomposes and is released into the air. “As we do things like dredging or any kind of disturbance, those methane bubbles come up to the surface and are emitted into the atmosphere," she said. Harvest Public Media reports that Dorothy's organization is now working to develop a model of annual methane emissions from the country’s rivers and streams.

==========

Federal Grant Will Enable Kansas to Return Native American Remains

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A federal grant will help the Kansas Historical Society return the remains of Native Americans in its museum to their respective tribes. The Kansas City Star reports the U.S. Department of the Interior recently awarded the $100,000 grant to the historical society. The funding will be used to hire a coordinator to determine which tribes the remains belong to so they can be returned. The historical society has the remains of more than 300 Native American people. The majority of those remains are from the Kansas area, but some are unknown.

==========

Kansas Has Five Drive-In Movie Theaters; a Sixth May Be Coming Soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People of a certain age will remember drive-in movie theaters. Once wildly popular across the country, drive-in movie theaters have largely disappeared. However, there are still a few places in Kansas where you can enjoy this entertainment experience. KSNT reports that a handful of drive-ins remain active in the Sunflower State. According to DriveInMovie.com, Kansas has five such theaters. They are located in Wichita, Paola, Kanopolis, Dodge City and Kansas City, Kansas. Another drive-in is planned soon in Trego County, in the western part of the state.

==========

Once a Target of Pro-Trump Anger, the U.S. Archivist Is Prepping Her Agency for a Digital Flood

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The new National Archives leader whose nomination was swept into the partisan furor over the criminal documents-hoarding case against ex-President Donald Trump says she is now preparing the agency that's responsible for preserving historical records for an expected flood of digital documents.

Colleen Shogan, a political scientist with deep Washington ties, says the spotlight on the Archives during the past year shows that Americans are invested in preserving historical materials. After events in Kansas on Wednesday, she reiterated that she had no role in decisions made when the Trump investigation began and said the Archives depends upon the White House to deliver documents when a president leaves office.

“It provides an opportunity for us to discuss, quite frankly, why records are important,” Shogan said. “What we’re seeing is that Americans care about records. They want to have access to the records.”

Shogan was in the Midwest this week for visits to two presidential libraries. She went Wednesday to Dwight Eisenhower's library in the small town of Abilene on the rolling Kansas prairie, and on Thursday to Harry Truman's library in Independence, Missouri, in the Kansas City area.

The Archives is the custodian of cherished documents such as the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, but also billions of pages of other records and millions of maps, charts, photographs and films. An order from President Joe Biden will require U.S. government agencies — but not the White House — to provide their records to the Archives in a digital format starting at the end of June 2024.

“We are responsible for the preservation of those records and the storage of those records, but also sharing those records with the American people,” Shogan said in an interview by Google Meet from the Eisenhower library. "That’s a large task, and it's not getting any smaller, obviously.”

Biden nominated Shogan as archivist last year, but the U.S. Senate did not confirm her appointment until May. She was then an executive at the White House Historical Association, having served under both the Trump and Biden administrations. Before that, she worked at the Congressional Research Service, which provides nonpartisan analysis for lawmakers and their staff.

While the Archives generally has been staid and low-key, Shogan's nomination was not the first to create a stir. In 1995, then-President Bill Clinton picked former two-term Kansas Gov. John Carlin, a fellow Democrat, and the leaders of three groups of historians opposed the appointment, questioning whether he was qualified. Carlin held the post for a decade, and an archivists' society honored him near the end of his tenure.

But Biden nominated Shogan amid an investigation of Trump's handling of sensitive documents after he left office, which led to dozens of federal felony charges against the former president in Florida, home to his Mar-a-Lago estate. On Thursday, his valet pleaded not guilty to new charges in that case.

The Archives set the investigation in motion with a referral to the FBI after Trump returned 15 boxes of documents that contained dozens of records with classified markings.

Senate Republicans sought to portray Shogan as an actor for the political left, and during her first confirmation hearing Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, declared that the Archives was part of a “political weaponization” of government. She told senators that she would be nonpartisan in the job.

Under a 1978 law, documents from the White House belong to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

“But when a president is in office, until the term is is concluded, which is January 20th at noon, then those records are the property of the incumbent president,” Shogan said.

She said that while the Archives works with an administration as the end of a president's time in office nears, “We are relying once again upon the White House and those designated officials to be executing the transfer of those records.”

Shogan agrees with experts that the National Archives and Records Administration does not have enough money and staff but after only a few months on the job, she hasn't yet set a figure for what would be necessary.

“We want to make sure that NARA is able to continue its mission as it goes forward, as the large volume of records increases, both in the paper format and also in the digital explosion that we will be seeing in the near future,” she said.

==========

