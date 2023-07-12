Headlines for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Heat Advisory in effect for Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8pm for most of eastern Kansas. The National Weather Service in Topeka says Heat Index values could reach as high as 112 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses. Experts advise people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas Department of Education: Teacher Vacancies Remain High

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - New numbers from the Kansas Department of Education show the teacher shortage continues across the state. Public schools reported more than 1,600 vacant jobs in April - about the same number as last fall. Most openings are in special education and elementary schools. State licensing director Shane Carter says districts aren’t getting qualified applicants. “There’s not anyone there that we can get into a program, that can take a test or whatever to become properly licensed. There’s just nobody to apply or fill that position," he said. While Kansas schools are still struggling to find enough teachers, officials think the teacher shortage may have hit its peak. Carter says the teacher shortage remains a challenge, but there is some good news. “We didn’t have a huge increase, so hopefully this indicates that we’ve reached our ceiling for vacancies," he said. Special education and elementary positions have the largest number of openings. And the teacher shortage is worst in rural parts of western Kansas. State education leaders are trying to attract more people to the teaching profession. A new apprenticeship program launching this fall will pay college tuition for some students pursuing degrees in teaching.

==========

Report: Kansas Schools Misspending Millions for At-Risk Students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A new report says Kansas schools aren’t following state law in how they spend millions of dollars set aside for at-risk students. Auditors for the Kansas Legislature looked at a list of programs approved by the State Department of Education and said most aren’t proven to help students in poverty or those with other risk factors. Auditor Heidi Zimmerman says many districts use at-risk money to pay teacher salaries or for general programs. “It’s unclear how much of the districts’ at-risk spending really provides an above-and-beyond opportunity," she said. Department of Education officials say they will revise the list of programs before the 2024-25 school year.

==========

Kansas Applies for Federal Funding to Plug Oil Wells

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas officials are applying for millions in federal funding to plug leaky oil wells abandoned by energy companies. The money would reduce, but not eliminate, the public health threat posed by the wells. More than a century of oil drilling in Kansas has left behind thousands of abandoned wells that can emit greenhouse gasses and pollute groundwater. That harms nearby communities, says U.S. Representative Sharice Davids. “When you’ve got families and kids out playing sports or just spending time outside, it can have negative impacts on people’s health," she said. The state is now eligible for $33 million to help plug the well as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law. That would come on top of the $25 million Kansas got last year. But it likely won’t cover all the more than 5,000 wells that need sealing in the state, which experts say likely under counts the true number significantly.

==========

New Crime Statistics Show Violent and Property Crimes Declining

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) - A new report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shows that the state recorded more than 160 murders last year. And that's an improvement. The report says Kansans reported fewer violent crimes and fewer property crimes in 2022. Violent crime fell by 4% last year. Property crimes fell by 10%.

==========

76-Year-Old Woman Sues Kansas Hospital over Sexual Assault

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KPR) - A man has been charged with rape and other crimes in a series of sexual assaults on patients at a Wichita hospital. A 76-year-old woman says she was among his victims and has filed a lawsuit citing negligence and carelessness by Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Miguel Rodela was charged last month with multiple counts of rape, attempted rape and battery and is jailed on $250,000 bond. The 28-year-old suspect was not a patient or a hospital employee. He was arrested June 15, not long after the alleged attacks. The hospital says it is reviewing its security procedures but has declined to comment on the litigation. The lawsuit notes that unionized nurses from the hospital held a one-day strike less than two weeks after the sexual assaults, identifying safety as one of their main concerns.

==========

Exonerated Kansas Man Files Another Suit for Compensation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas man who spent 15 years in prison for a rape and murder he did not commit is requesting $24 million to $48 million dollars in compensatory damages from the four remaining defendants in a lawsuit he is pursuing. KSNT TV reports that Floyd Bledsoe is also requesting that the three defendants, which include an attorney and two former KBI agents, be required to pay punitive damages of $100,000 each for allegedly showing malice and/or reckless indifference to his constitutional rights. In April, Jefferson County commissioners approved a $7.5 million settlement with Bledsoe, who was convicted of the 1999 killing and rape of 14-year-old Camille Arfmann, of Oskaloosa. He was released from prison in late 2015 after DNA evidence revealed he could not have been the killer.

==========

KC Chiefs Superfan Accused in Series of Bank Robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A rabid Kansas City Chiefs fan known on social media as "ChiefsAholic" is accused of robbing a bank in Iowa, and federal authorities suspect he's responsible for bank and credit union robberies throughout the central U.S. This week, federal prosecutors announced that 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar, of Overland Park, was charged with bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines. In December, he was charged with robbing a credit union in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was released on bond but prosecutors say he removed an ankle monitor and fled until his arrest last week near Sacramento, California.

Authorities believe he robbed banks and credit unions in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee. Prosecutors accuse him of laundering the robbery proceeds through casinos and bank accounts. The FBI says he purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips at casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois in 2022.

==========

Kansas Governor Seeks to Reinstate Rights of LGBTQ+ People to Change Gender Listed on IDs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is asking a judge to undo an order that has temporarily stopped the state from letting transgender residents change the gender on their drivers licenses. The judge’s order came at the request of Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach, who is suing the Kansas Department of Revenue for granting license changes after a new law took effect earlier this month. Kobach says that law, which legally defines terms like male and female, forbids the changes. But in a new brief, lawyers for the Department of Revenue argue that while the law does impact birth certificates, it doesn’t forbid changes to drivers licenses. And, they say, licenses that reflect a person’s current identity make it easier for law enforcement to identify people.

Kansas Lawmakers Botched the Drafting of a New Anti-Trans Law, Agency Attorney Says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators botched the drafting of a new law aimed at preventing transgender people from changing how their sex is listed on their driver's licenses, a state agency's lawyer argued in a court filing made public Tuesday. The attorney in Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's administration made that argument in asking a state court judge to lift an order barring such changes because of a lawsuit filed by Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach. Five transgender Kansas residents also want the order revoked, arguing in their own court filings that their constitutional rights are being violated.

Kelly announced last month that the state would continue changing transgender people's driver's licenses to reflect their gender identities, despite an new anti-transgender rights law that took effect July 1. If Kobach's lawsuit is successful, Kansas would become one of the few states that don’t allow such changes. “It is a poorly written law,” said Adam Kellogg, a 20-year-old University of Kansas student, one of the five transgender people, who are seeking to intervene in Kobach's lawsuit. “It was meant to be hateful.”

Kansas Department of Revenue attorney Ted Smith argued that the new law conflicts with another governing what appears on driver's licenses. The department's motor vehicles division issues driver's licenses, and Smith said the division still must follow the older law because it applies specifically to driver's licenses. The new law does not mention them. Kobach filed a lawsuit in state court on Friday against the department's head and the motor vehicles division's director.

District Judge Teresa Watson issued an order Monday directing the state to stop allowing such changes, acting at Kobach's request and without a hearing. The order expires July 24, though the judge could extend it. Smith's filing, dated Monday, asked Watson to rescind her order, and she set a Zoom hearing for Wednesday. “There is a remedy available to the Legislature," Smith wrote in his filing, saying lawmakers can consider changing the driver's license law next year. They have adjourned for this year.

The Department of Revenue says more than 500 people have changed the sex listing on their driver's licenses since July 2019, including 172 last month alone. The new Kansas law defines male and female based on the sex assigned a person at birth for “any” other law or state regulation — preventing legal recognition for transgender people’s gender identities. It was part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation in Republican-led statehouses across the U.S., and the GOP-controlled Legislature enacted it over Kelly's veto.

The Kansas driver’s license law says each application for a license must include a person’s “gender,” even though the listing on the license is “sex.” Smith says that language has been in place since 2007 and was clarified by a 2011 policy that Smith himself outlined in a memo to driver’s license examiners.

==========

KCC Holds Public Hearings on Evergy’s Rate Hike Request

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSAL) — The Kansas Corporation Commission will begin holding public meetings this week to discuss a proposed rate increase by the state’s largest power provider. The state’s utility regulators say the hearings will give Evergy customers an opportunity to learn more about the company’s rate increase request and to make comments before the commission. KSAL reports that Evergy is seeking an average monthly rate increase of $14.24 dollars for customers in the Evergy Central service area and $3.47 for Evergy Metro customers. The company needs approval from the Commission before it can change its rates. The first of three public hearings will be held Tuesday, July 11 at the Washburn Institute of Technology’s Conference Center in Topeka at 6 p.m. The next hearing is set for Thursday at the University of Kansas Edwards Campus in Overland Park. A third public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at Wichita State University’s Lowe Auditorium. The Evergy Central service area includes Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence, and other towns and rural areas. The Every Metro service area includes Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area. Find more information at the KCC website.

==========

Fossilized Skeletons of Aerial and Aquatic Predators to Be Auctioned by Sotheby's

NEW YORK (AP) — The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a 20-foot wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday. The two creatures, both tens of millions of years old, will be sold July 26 in the latest sale of prehistoric fossils from the auction house that launched a new era of fossil auctions by selling a Tyrannosaurus rex named Sue in 1997. “More than 25 years since the groundbreaking sale of Sue the T. rex at Sotheby’s, we are very excited to now turn our attention to its predatory peers of the sky and the sea," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's head of science and popular culture, said.

The mounted skeletons that will be auctioned this month are a pteranodon, a huge bird-like animal that lived about 85 million years ago, and a plesiosaur, an 11-foot marine reptile of the type that is thought to have inspired the legend of the Loch Ness monster. The pteranodon specimen, nicknamed Horus after the falcon-headed Egyptian god, was discovered in 2002 in Kansas in what was once an inland sea that divided the continent of North America during the Cretaceous Period, Sotheby's said. One of the largest winged creatures that ever lived, the pteranodon flew over water and used its long beak to fish for prey. Almost all of the specimen's original fossil bones have been preserved, Sotheby's said. “To get something of this size with the level of preservation is incredibly rare,” Hatton said. “Generally, if you go to a museum and you find a specimen that’s super well preserved, it’s going to be something on the smaller side.”

Sotheby's is estimating that the pteranodon will sell for $4 million to $6 million. The 11-foot-long plesiosaur was discovered in the 1990s in Gloucestershire, England and is believed to have lived about 190 million years ago. According to Sotheby's, many have drawn comparisons between plesiosaurs and the Loch Ness monster of Scottish folklore, as the plesiosaur's long neck, small head and flippers mirror recorded descriptions of the fabled monster. Sotheby's is calling its specimen Nessie. The estimated auction price is $600,000 to $800,000. Sotheby's has not identified the seller of either fossil.

==========

New Washburn Law School Building to Bear Bob Dole's Name

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/WIBW) - Washburn University's new law school building will be named "Robert J. Dole Hall" in honor of the late Kansas senator. WIBW reports that Washburn's Board of Regents unanimously voted to name the new building after Dole, who graduated from Washburn in 1952. Construction on the building started in June 2021 and is expected to be completed at the end of July. The former law building was built after the 1966 tornado and housed Washburn's law school for more than 50 years. Mabee Library will moved into the old law school to make room for a clinical learning space for nursing students.

===============

KU Athletics Announces Date for “Late Night in the Phog”

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – University of Kansas Athletics has announced the date for its pre-season tradition, the annual Late Night in the Phog. Basketball fans will return to Allen Fieldhouse on October 6 for the 39th annual event. KSNT TV reports that this year’s party will feature entertainment by the KU pep band as well as routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams. Fans will also be invited to participate in several activities with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. A musical performance by an, as yet, unnamed entertainer will cap the evening. Past performances at the Late Night event have included Run-DMC and Snoop Dogg. Officials at Kansas Athletics say they will release more details later. Late Night in the Phog began in 1985 under former head basketball coach Larry Brown.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre.