Headlines for Thursday, July 6, 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Total tax receipts in Kansas exceeded expectations last month. The state also closed its fiscal year ahead of projections. For the month of June, Kansas brought in nearly a billion dollars in tax revenue - about $989 million. That's $17 million more than expected. The extra revenue allowed the state to close out its fiscal year nearly $26 million ahead of projections. Kansas ended the fiscal year June 30th with total tax collections of more than $10 billion. Governor Laura Kelly praised the news, crediting her administration with attracting new businesses, expanding the workforce and growing the economy. She also said she looks forward to working with the Legislature next year to provide Kansans with more tax relief.

Governor Laura Kelly announced today (WED) that her administration helped create or retain more than 60,000 jobs since she first took office. Kelly said the surge in economic activity over the last several years has resulted in Kansas being awarded three consecutive "Gold Shovel Awards" from Area Development Magazine for attracting business projects and significant new jobs. In addition, Site Selection magazine has also recognized the state with two consecutive Governor’s Cups for having the most capital investment per capita in the nation.

EL DORADO, Kansas (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was fatally injured in a crash while being chased by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Wednesday had just fled the scene of a shooting. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shooting between El Dorado and Shumway around 10:30 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries.

The patrol said a trooper soon spotted the suspect's pickup and a brief pursuit ensued. Trooper Chad Crittenden said the officer performed a maneuver using his vehicle to try to force the pickup to spin out and stop. The pickup then hit a sign in a business parking lot in the Wichita suburb of Bel Aire. The driver, a woman in her 60s, died at the scene. Her name has not been released. Crittenden told reporters that the trooper tried to force the stop because the woman was a suspect in a shooting and was getting ready to travel into a highly populated part of northern Wichita. He said he didn't know her hometown.

Details on the shooting in Butler County were not immediately released. The patrol is investigating the crash, while the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – People in downtown Lawrence reported a loud noise Wednesday afternoon. KMBC-TV reports that the Lawrence Police Department investigated, and found that it was caused by fireworks that two people had thrown down a storm drain. The sound of an explosion was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the suspects threw one firework near the bridge at 2nd and Locust. Downtown cameras helped police discover the suspect’s vehicle. They contacted the driver and one passenger. A report has been filed and charges could be possible, police said. Police also said no one was injured.

UNDATED (KSHB/KPR) — Deaths from drug overdoses are on the rise nationwide. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the death rate was at 13.2 overdose deaths per every 100,000 people in 2011. Just 10 years later, that number more than doubled -- rising to 32 overdose deaths per 100,000 people. Death rates from overdoses have also increased in both Kansas and Missouri.

A new effort is underway in Kansas City to help people recover from drug addiction. KSHB TV reports that a program called "Envision Recovery" is operated by a man who got clean himself. David Zelk is a former addict who's now helping others conquer their own addiction. "Envision Recovery" provides housing, job assistance and other services for those looking to break free of drugs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A 22-year-old St. Joseph man drowned on the Fourth of July at Smithville Lake. KSHB TV reports that Carlos Antonio was swimming at Little Platte Swim Beach Tuesday evening when he went into the water and never resurfaced. The Missouri Highway Patrol says Antonio's body was later recovered.

UNDATED (HPM) — The cost to store grain at elevators or farmer-owned co-ops is high right now. That’s due to growing interest rates, high crop prices and rising transportation costs. Harvest Public Media reports that grain elevators are paying more than ever to store farmers’ wheat, corn and soybeans. As a result, ag economists expect many elevators and co-ops will likely pay less for grain this year to offset the high storage costs. Scott Harre, who buys grain for a co-op in rural Illinois, says the market’s been a challenge for elevators and co-ops too.“It's frustrating from the standpoint you're not able to make the margins that you intend and think you should be able to make," he said. "It's not really any fault of your own.” Many in the grain markets say they’ll keep a close eye on interest rates and drought conditions in the coming weeks.

UNDATED (HPM) — Congress recently expanded work requirements for those who get food assistance, raising the age up to 55. Just a few months earlier, the state of Kansas had raised the age limit even higher. Congress expanded the work requirements during debt ceiling negotiations, a move that would normally take place during Farm Bill negotiations.

Harvest Public Media reports on the tougher work requirements for food assistance in Kansas, and what they can tell us about food access nationwide.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Earthwork artist Stan Herd is creating a giant image of the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole, just outside the Dole Institute on KU's west campus. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Herd uses the ground as his canvas - using soil, coal, flowers, rock and mulch to further enhance his designs. The longtime Lawrence resident has earned international acclaim for his earthwork designs. The Bob Dole image should be completed later this month - just in time for the Dole Institute's celebration of the late senator's birthday. A free public celebration will be held July 22nd, which would have been Dole's 100th birthday. (Read more.)

