Headlines for Monday, May 15, 2023

Baby Found Dead in Wooded Area in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the eastern part of Kansas City, Missouri. On Saturday night, police found a dead baby in the woods (near the intersection of E 41st Steet and Pittman Road), about a mile northeast of the Truman Sports Complex. According to KCTV, police could not immediately identify the baby, nor the infant's age or gender. Currently, police are treating the case as a death investigation, as the medical examiner has yet to determine a cause of death. Off camera at the scene, a man who lives in the area told KCTV5 that homeless people live in the woods where the baby was found. He also told us people go there to smoke marijuana. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

==========

Baby Killed by Train in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A one-year-old girl was struck and killed by a train in Missouri over the weekend. KMBC TV reports that officers were called to the crash Saturday morning in a rural area near Hardin, Missouri, about 50 miles east of Kansas City. Investigators determined that the girl was on the tracks when an eastbound BNSF freight train struck her. The investigation is continuing. The Ray County Sheriff's Office says no further information will be released at this time.

==========

Police Peacefully Resolve Standoff in South KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Police have peacefully resolved a five-hour standoff with an armed man inside a south Kansas City home. KMBC TV reports that a suspect is in custody following Sunday evening's incident. Police initially responded to a residence on Ford Avenue to investigate a report of domestic violence. Two victims, an unidentified man and woman, contacted police outside the home and told officers they got into a physical altercation with the armed suspect. According to police, the female victim told officers that the armed suspect assaulted her physically and threatened her with a gun. Both victims exited the residence and called the police. For hours, police tried and failed to get the man to surrender. Around 7:30 pm, the suspect finally exited the home and turned himself over to police without incident.

==========

Seismic Activity in Central Kansas Shakes Residents Awake on Mother’s Day

LINCOLNVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) — An earthquake near Lincolnville, Kansas, shook some residents awake in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day. According to WIBW TV, the U.S. Geological Survey earthquake map indicated that a 2.5 magnitude quake shook Central Kansas just before 4 am Sunday. The epicenter of the rumbler was about 9 miles southeast of Lincolnville in Marion County at a depth of about five miles. The USGS says Kansans for about 40 miles around could feel the seismic activity. In early April, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the area as well, this time about 4 miles north of Bennington. Residents in Salina, Newton and Wichita reported that they also felt this quake.

==========

Tornadoes Tear Through Brown and Jackson Counties Friday Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — No one was hurt late Friday when tornadoes touched down in northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado stayed on the ground for 1.2 miles in Brown County and an EF-1 tornado stayed on the ground for 3.5 miles in Jackson County.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the EF-2 tornado touched down at 7:03 pm Friday, about four miles west of Reserve in northern Brown County, and reached a maximum width of 1.2 miles. The tornado rose back into the sky at 7:12 pm. Its estimated peak winds were 112 mph. The EF-1 tornado touched down at 7:11 pm, just north/northeast of Holton, and reached a maximum width of 50 yards. The tornado caused property damage before rising back into the air at 7:20 pm. Its estimated peak winds were 90 mph.

Friday Night Weather Turned Extreme in Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KPR) — A line of severe thunderstorms developed Friday along Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Nemaha, Osage, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. WIBW TV reports that storms included lightning, damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes. Several tornado warnings were issued for places like Brown, Jackson, Nemaha and Greenwood counties during the span of the storms.

==========

New Book Explores State's Deadliest Tornado, Udall 1955

UNDATED (KPR) — This month marks the anniversary of the deadliest tornado in Kansas History. On the night of May 25, 1955, a massive tornado tore through the small, south-central Kansas town of Udall, killing 77 people. A new book tells the story of that fateful night. Without Warning , written by Jim Minick, details the night of the tornado as well as the aftermath. The book is published by University Press of Nebraska.

==========

New Bill Will Increase Time Young People Spend in Detention

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that will increase the amount of time kids could spend in detention. But the bill would also increase services to those kids. Kansas kids with probation violations could spend 24 hours in detention for their first offense, 48 hours for a second and 15 days for a third offense. That reverses some criminal justice reforms from six years ago. Opponents of the bill say too much detention time is harmful for children. But supporters of the bill say more detention is needed so kids know there are consequences to their actions. The legislation does expand services to Kansas kids, like expanding the uses for juvenile crisis centers which should make it easier to build those facilities.

==========

Monkeypox Emergency Ends but Concerns Remain in the Midwest

UNDATED (KCUR) — The World Health Organization has ended the global health emergency for monkeypox, now known as mpox. But doctors say the disease is still a threat to the Midwest. Since January 2020, the CDC has reported 219 mpox cases in Missouri and 50 cases in Kansas. A vaccine has been available since last August, but health agencies are starting to see breakthrough cases. Greg Poland is the director of vaccine research at Mayo Clinic. He said new cases are a regional concern, especially on the heels of COVID-19. “In some ways, we may be less well-prepared just out of fatigue and denialism than than ever before," he said. The CDC is warning of an uptick in mpox cases in the Chicago area. Some of those infected were already vaccinated against the virus.

==========

Pilot Injured in Small Plane Crash in Gardner

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV/KPR) — A Kansas City pilot was injured Saturday when his plane crashed at the Gardner Municipal Airport. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the plane crashed shortly after take-off . KCTV reports that the pilot, 61-year-old Jackson Letts, was hospitalized after the crash with suspected serious injuries; another occupant in the plane suffered minor injuries. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

==========

TC Energy: Finished Recovering Oil from Kansas Creek After Keystone Pipeline Spill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (Reuters) — TC Energy officials say the company is finished recovering oil from a rural Kansas creek where its Keystone Pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in December. Reuters reports that crews will remain onsite until the third quarter of this year to finish restoring the Mill Creek shoreline. In a statement, TC Energy said restoration activities and environmental monitoring are continuing.

Keystone's spill into a Kansas creek was the biggest U.S. oil spill in nine years and prompted a 21-day shutdown of a portion of the pipeline, which ships crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries. In April, the Calgary-based company released the findings that showed the oil spill was caused by a progressive fatigue crack, which originated during the construction of the pipeline.

==========

Company Announces Plans for Former Schlitterbahn Waterpark Site

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star/KPR) — The company that’s redeveloping the defunct Schlitterbahn waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, has announced ambitious plans for renovating the attraction including the addition of a new art museum, a sports arena, a Hilton hotel and the area’s first Margaritaville resort and hotel. The Kansas City Star reports that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, has given preliminary approval to revised plans for the $880 million dollar project. The full commission is expected to vote on the plan next week. The Schlitterbahn water park closed in 2016 after a 10-year-old boy died on a 17-story water slide.

==========

Program Gives Kids Free Access to Kansas Attractions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - The state of Kansas is again giving students free admission to more than 100 museums, zoos and other attractions through the Sunflower Summer program. The program, now in its third year, runs through a smart-phone app and is funded with federal COVID-relief money. Kids from preschool through 12th grade can get free tickets, along with any two adults who go with them. Sunflower Summer starts May 26th and runs through August 13th or whenever funding runs out. More information is available at SunflowerSummer.org.

==========

Kansas State Employee Virtual Job Fair Set for May 17

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The state of Kansas is hiring. Job-seekers are invited to attend the State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair Wednesday, May 17 (8:00 am to 5:00 pm). This virtual fair, which is hosted by KANSASWORKS, will focus on highlighting employment opportunities within many of the state’s 98 government agencies.

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation .

The Virtual Job Fair portal features a job-seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as

employers might request to engage in a video interview. Candidates can participate via any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

KANSASWORKS links businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers. KANSASWORKS is free for all Kansans to use. State employment opportunities can be found at jobs.ks.gov.

==========

