Headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2023

Man Fatally Shot by Police During Confrontation in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot after a confrontation with police officers in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened around 8:30 pm Wednesday near a bridge that crosses the Kansas River. The Kansas City Star reports that an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police say a "confrontation ensued" and ended when the officer shot the driver. No further details about the confrontation were immediately released. The officer was treated for minor injuries. Names of the suspect and the officer have not been released. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is handling the investigation as part of an agreement between the two agencies. In February, police in Kansas City, Kansas, fatally shot a man after he allegedly fled on a bicycle from a house where two people had recently overdosed on fentanyl. Police say the man had a gun.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto of "Born Alive" Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers overrode a veto by Democratic governor Laura Kelly to enact their first anti-abortion bill of the year. The law will require doctors to provide lifesaving medical care to infants born alive after an attempted abortion. Critics say there’s little evidence that's happening in Kansas. And, they say, it could interfere with palliative care for dying infants. Representative Susan Ruiz is a Democrat from Shawnee. “I have received so many emails from couples who feel that this bill is denying them the ability to stay with their infant until the infant is no longer alive because they’re going to have to be immediately whisked away to a hospital," SHE SAID. Several Democrats joined Republicans in overriding the governor's veto of the so-called "Born Alive" bill.

(Additional coverage)

Kansas Abortion Providers Face New Rule After Veto Overriden

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas health care providers could face criminal charges over accusations about their care of newborns delivered during certain abortion procedures. That's because the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday overrode Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's veto of new legislation. The new law takes effect July 1 and will require that heath care providers render the same care that a "reasonably diligent and conscientious" provider would with other live births. Violating the law will be a felony, punishable up to a year's probation for a first-time offender. Abortion opponents cast it as a matter of decency. But critics see the law as an attempt to sow confusion and fear about abortion.

The newborns who survive an attempted abortion will have to be transported to a hospital. And violating the law will be a felony, punishable up to a year's probation for a first-time offender. GOP lawmakers and anti-abortion groups pushed for the new rule and other anti-abortion measures even though a statewide vote in August 2022 affirmed abortion rights. Abortion opponents argued that voters still left room for reasonable restrictions, while abortion rights lawmakers said the bills broke faith with voters.

The new measure may be largely symbolic: Providers say the cases covered by the new law rarely, if ever, occur in Kansas because of how the state already regulates abortion. The Kansas law is similar to laws in at least 18 other states requiring that such newborns go to a hospital while also imposing criminal penalties for doctors who don't provide the same care other providers would other live births. Abortion opponents argued that the new law is a commonsense measure that protects newborns. "We do have a culture of death," said Republican state Rep. Ron Bryce, a southeastern Kansas physician. "The value of life is of the utmost importance." The votes on overriding Kelly's veto were 87-37 in the House and 31-9 in the Senate, with two-thirds majorities needed.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June 2022 that the U.S. Constitution allows states to ban abortion. But the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that under the state constitution, access to abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy and a "fundamental" right. The statewide vote last year — the first state referendum after the U.S. Supreme Court decision — rejected stripping out protection for abortion access out of the Kansas Contitution.

But abortion opponents and Republican lawmakers have argued that Kelly's stance on abortion is too far to the left.

The new law includes a requirement for providers to file annual reports with the state health department on infants "born alive" during abortion procedures. Like most states, Kansas doesn't collect such statistics. Abortion opponents argue that there are likely hundreds of newborns delivered during abortion procedures each year in the U.S. Anti-abortion groups extrapolate from data from the handful of states requiring reports of such live births and data from most Canadian provinces.

==========

GOP Fails to Override Kansas Governor's Veto of Bill Affecting Transgender Children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A bill that would have banned hormone treatment, puberty blockers and sex organ related surgery for minor children will not become law in Kansas after all. Republican lawmakers failed to override Democratic governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill affecting transgender children. The bill never won full support of Republicans in the Legislature. Democrats said it would have prevented trans kids from getting vital care that could reduce their risk of suicide. Republican state senator Mike Thompson voted for the bill. He says trans kids are too young to make such significant decisions about hormone treatments and sexual transition surgery. “The most loving thing you can do is try to protect them (children)," he said. "This is a situation where it is not reversible.” A recent Washington Post poll found that 78% of people who transitioned were satisfied with the decision. (Read more.)

(Additional coverage)

Kansas Sets Trans Athlete Rule; Gender-Affirming Care Survives

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A Kansas board is telling high schools and middle schools that must see transgender athletes' first birth certificates to decide what teams they can join. The Kansas State High School Activities Association wrestled with that issue Wednesday as an effort in the Legislature to end gender-affirming care for transgender minors failed. The KSHSAA's executive board replaced a policy allowing case by case decisions about transgender athletes with one that says transgender girls will not be allowed to compete on girl's teams starting July 1 in line with a new state law. Meanwhile, the Kansas Senate narrowly failed to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto of a bill against gender-affirming care for minors.

The new policy follows a law enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this month over a veto from Kelly. The governor vetoed five GOP bills rolling back transgender rights, and Republicans are headed toward overriding three more, including a veto of a sweeping bathroom bill. But GOP conservatives didn't have the two-thirds majorities needed to override Kelly's veto of a bill that would require the state medical board to revoke the licenses of doctors who provide puberty blocking medications, hormone treatments and surgery for transgender minors. The Senate's vote on an override Wednesday was 26-14, leaving supporters one vote shy. "This bill goes too far in our reaching out to take that place of parental responsibility of supporting their children and with the advice of their medical doctor," said Democratic state Sen. Pat Pettey, of Kansas City, who voted "no."

The bills in Kansas are part of a broader push by Republicans across the U.S. against LGBTQ+ rights. At least seven states have bathroom laws, at least 21 restrict transgender athletes, and at least 14 have enacted restrictions or bans on gender-affirming care for minor children. Supporters of the bill against gender-affirming care in Kansas argued that they were protecting children from making life-altering decisions that they might regret later. "Sometimes, unfortuntely, we as a Legislature have to be the last line of defense when parents have lost their way, when a health care system has lot its way," said Sen. Mark Steffen, a Republican from south-central Kansas. Gender-affirming care for minors has been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations.

The Legislature on Wednesday did override Kelly's veto of a bill that would bar county jails from housing transgender inmates in line with their gender identities, so that transgender women would be housed with cisgender men. The votes were 31-9 in the Senate and 87-37 in the House.

The Senate voted 28-12 to override Kelly's veto of he bathroom bill, which also applies to locker rooms, prisons, domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers. The House voted 85-39 to override Kelly's veto of a bill to prevent public schools from having transgender boys room with cisgender boys and transgender girls with cisgender girls on overnight trips. A vote in the House on the bathroom bill and one in the Senate on the bill dealing with overnight trips are expected Thursday.

As for the restrictions on transgender athletes, the new Kansas State High School Activities Association policy is tied to a requirement for an annual physical for students seeking to participate in sports in seventh through 12th grade. The KSHSAA has said three transgender girls competed in sports during the current school year. The KSHSAA's executive board also revised the form for reporting results from students' physicals to list the sex assigned to a student at birth. The new association policy anticipates that the birth certficate closest to a student's birth will govern, and if that isn't availabe, a student will be examined by a doctor. If neither method settles the issue, then a student would compete either on a boys' team or coed team.

==========

GOP Fails to Override Kansas Governor's Veto of Advance Voting Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Senate has failed to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto of a bill that would have made changes to mail-in ballots. Republicans wanted to require mail-in ballots to reach election offices before polls close. Wichita Democratic state Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau voted to keep the current system in place. “I think we should do all we can to make sure that everyone’s vote counts," she said. So, for now, the current law stands. That means mail-in ballots will count if they are postmarked before Election Day and reach the county election office no more than three days after the election.

==========

Governor, other Statewide Kansas Officials Will Get Significant Pay Raises in 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The Kansas governor, attorney general and top judicial officials are among those in line for a significant pay raise under legislation signed by Governor Laura Kelly. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the bill signed last Friday would also tie future compensation to the rate of pay for members of Congress and also give state lawmakers a path to making more money by creating a commission to evaluate legislative compensation.

Currently, the governor makes $110,707 a year. The lieutenant governor makes $31,313. The attorney general is paid $98,901 and other statewide officials make a little over $86,000. Under the new law, the governor would make 100% of what a Congressman earns, which currently is $174,000. The attorney general would make $169,650, and the secretary of state, state treasurer and commissioner of insurance would make $160,950. Judges would also see a raise and their pay would be tied into what federal judges make moving forward.

Changes won't take effect until 2025.

Kansas legislators believe low pay has limited the number of candidates seeking public office. Some legislators have worried that the traditional pay rate of $88.66 per day, plus an additional $157 per day for meals and lodging, blocked younger individuals, the middle class and people of color from serving in Topeka. Others say the pay raises for state officials are too rich and came at a time when legislators were delaying consideration of whether to give state workers a pay increase.

==========

Uninsured Kansans with Certain Types of Cancer May Go Without Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - About 17,000 people in Kansas will be diagnosed with cancer this year, but many of those who are uninsured will not be eligible for a federal program that helps cancer patients. Some say Medicaid expansion could help reduce the disparity. Doctors in Salina told Stephanie Barr she had breast cancer in 2010. That made her eligible for Medicaid through a federal program called Early Detection Works. It’s only for breast and cervical cancer. Barr’s mom was later diagnosed with lung cancer and didn’t get the same care. “She didn’t have the right kind of cancer and she couldn’t get on Medicaid," Barr said. Her mom passed away about 6 months later. Barr is asking lawmakers to expand Medicaid so more uninsured people could get coverage for cancer screenings and treatment. Expansion proposals have failed in recent years because of concerns about the cost.

==========

Wichita Police Officer Won't Face Charges in Fatal Shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a Wichita police officer will not be charged for shooting and killing a man who had shot another officer. District Attorney Marc Bennett said Tuesday the officer, whose name was not released, was acting in self defense when he shot 28-year-old Tyler Hodge in June 2021. Police say Hodge shot about a dozen rounds at officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call. Bennett said Hodge was a former U.S. Marine who had struggled with mental health issues and made comments in the past about "suicide by cop." Eventually, one officer, who has been on the force for five years, saw Hodge pointing a rifle at him and other officers and shot Hodge once in the torso, killing him. Officer Kyle Mellard was shot in both legs and the face. He has recovered and returned to the police force.

==========

With the Kansas Legislative Session Winding Down, Action on Medical Marijuana Remains Unlikely

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector/KPR) - Kansas lawmakers are unlikely to take up marijuana-related legislation as the 2023 session draws to a close. This is upsetting to many Democratic lawmakers who say the state is losing business to neighboring states, like Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma, where marijuana has been legalized to one extent or another. The Kansas House approved medical marijuana legalization in 2021. But a similar bill in the Senate died in committee during the last legislative session. Marijuana legislation seems likely to meet a similar fate this year. Kansas is one of three states where possession of cannabis for any purpose remains illegal. The other two states are Nebraska and Idaho.

The Kansas Reflector reports that House Minority Leader Vic Miller, a Topeka Democrat, has renewed his push for a cannabis amnesty bill. The measure would release those convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentences and allow expungement of their records — essentially decriminalizing marijuana statewide. Miller says Kansans shouldn’t be punished for marijuana use. “We’re stuck in the dark ages, still spending taxpayer money to imprison people for eating pot brownies and smoking a joint,” Miller said.

“Given the negative consequences other states are experiencing and the resounding rejection of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters, the momentum for legalized marijuana appears to be losing steam," said Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover. “While the discussions about legitimate medical marijuana will continue in future sessions, Kansas is wise to learn from the mistakes of other states and instead proceed with caution on this understandably emotional topic.”

==========

NFL Draft a Boon for Cities, Teams Since It Hit the Road

UNDATED (AP/KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs recently celebrated another Super Bowl victory with a parade in downtown Kansas City. And now... the city will welcome even more football fans to town for the NFL Draft, which gets underway Thursday at Union Station. There will be plenty of Kansas City barbecue available from food trucks for people who come to the NFL draft. A number of events for NFL fans are being held at Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day extravaganza.

==========

Kansas Governor Wants to Upgrade Sporting KC Stadium

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is proposing $10 million for upgrades to the Sporting KC soccer stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The World Cup matches will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but Children’s Mercy Park in Wyandotte County will be a practice site. The governor's office says the upgrades to the stadium and surrounding area would help promote economic activity long after the World Cup is over. But some lawmakers, including Republican Representative Ken Rahjes, say the money could be better spent elsewhere. The money is part of a new slate of funding proposals lawmakers are considering when they return to the Statehouse this week.

==========

Ex-Arkansas Lawmaker Gets 4 Years in Missouri Bribery Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Arkansas state senator has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for accepting multiple bribes in Missouri. The U.S. Department of Justice says 48-year-old Jeremy Hutchinson, of Little Rock, was sentenced Tuesday on a charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The federal government says that sentence will run consecutive to previous sentences of three years and 10 months for similar convictions in the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas, bringing a total of eight years in prison. Hutchinson admitted he was hired as outside counsel for Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. and in exchange took action in the Legislature to help the Springfield, Missouri-based nonprofit. Hutchinson admitted to holding up agency budgets, initiating legislative audits, and sponsoring and voting for legislation that would help Preferred Family, according to his plea agreement. Hutchinson was paid more than $350,000 in charity funds between May 2014 and 2017 and also received hotel rooms and Major League Baseball tickets paid for by the nonprofit.

In 2022, Preferred Family Healthcare agreed to pay more than $8 million in forfeiture and restitution to the federal government and the state of Arkansas under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement, in which the company admitted to criminal conduct by former officers and employees. Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Senator Tim Hutchinson of Arkansas and is former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's nephew.

==========

Kansas City's Fermin Knocks Cover off Baseball vs. D-Backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas City's Freddy Fermin knocked the cover off the ball during Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Royals catcher was facing Zac Gallen in the second inning when he swung early on an off-speed pitch. Fermin's bat just knicked the baseball, sending it bouncing softly into foul ground close to the on-deck circle. As it came to a stop, it was clear that the cover had been partially torn from the ball. The Diamondbacks beat the Royals 2-0 on Wednesday. Fermin wasn't the only Royals hitter fooled by one of Gallen's pitches. The Arizona right-hander struck out 12, running his scoreless streak to 28 innings.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

