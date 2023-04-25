Headlines for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Fire Crews Battle Large Fire at Unsanctioned Homeless Camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Fire crews responded to a large fire Monday night that broke out at the unsanctioned homeless camp along the river in east Lawrence behind the Amtrak station. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that crews were on the scene just after 8 pm and were able to “knock down” the fire after about 15 minutes. The blaze destroyed approximately five tents. No injuries were reported. Officials suspect the fire may have been intentionally set but the cause remains under investigation.

Child Dead, Woman Injured After Crash at Gas Pump in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 3-year-old girl has died and a woman suffered critical injuries in a crash at a QuikTrip gas pump in Derby. Police in Derby say a vehicle traveling down a street Monday afternoon careened off course and into the convenience store parking lot where it hit a vehicle parked at a gas pump. The collision knocked over the gas pump, causing an explosion. It's unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway but KWCH TV reports the man driving the vehicle has been cooperating with officers.

2 KC Teenagers Killed in Crash with School Bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Two 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, teens died Friday in a crash involving a school bus in Fulton, Missouri. KSHB TV reports that Fulton police were called to an intersection in the town about 30 minutes southwest of Columbia in central Missouri Friday afternoon. Investigators believe that a Nissan car slid into the path of an occupied school bus. Both occupants of the Nissan would later die from their injuries suffered in the crash. Police identified the victims Monday as Myles Cook and Jordan Vokolek. Three people on the bus were treated for minor injuries.

Teen Gets Probation for Shooting at Pedestrians in Downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A Lawrence teenager has been sentenced to probation for firing a gun at two pedestrians in downtown Lawrence in an incident that was caught on camera by a police patrol car. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 19-year-old Treyvon D. Johnson pleaded no contest in February to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges relate to an incident on August 28, 2022, when Johnson was hanging out of the passenger window of a car near 11th and Vermont streets and fired at two pedestrians with whom he had been arguing. While Johnson was firing the gun, a Lawrence police officer was across the street in a parking lot and recorded the incident on his dash camera.

Johnson’s defense attorney said that as part of Johnson’s plea agreement, Johnson would be undertaking anger management courses. Kansas law requires that anyone who commits a felony with a gun is to serve prison time unless a judge finds a compelling reason for that person not to go to prison. Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Johnson to 12 months in prison on each count of assault and ordered those sentences to run consecutively for a total of two years in prison. She then suspended that sentence to two years of probation and ordered Johnson to register as a violent offender for 15 years. Donovan said Johnson’s lack of criminal history and the DA supporting the deal were compelling reasons to grant probation.

Union Pacific: Crash Caused Train Derailment in Woodson County

WOODSON COUNTY, Kan. (KOAM) - A semi-trailer failed to yield, causing a crash and train derailment in Woodson County. Two dozen rail cars and five locomotives were knocked off the tracks. Sheriff Jeffrey McCullough tells KOAM TV the 63-year-old driver of the 18-wheeler suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Union Pacific says none of its employees were injured. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the semi failed to yield at a stop sign before crossing the railroad tracks. Troopers say the truck and trailer were split by the oncoming train. Sheriff McCullough says there were 97 cars with the train: 5 engines were damaged or destroyed and 21 cars were damaged. Most of the derailed cars were empty, but some were carrying cottonseed, plastic pellets and fertilizer.

Kansas Governor Vetoes GOP Tax Cut Proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a GOP tax cut proposal that, among other things, would have established a flat tax. Kelly called the proposal irresponsible and said the plan would cost the state $1.3 billion over the next three years and put public education funding at risk. The governor also announced her proposal to spend the current budget surplus on a tax rebate of $450 for individuals and $900 for married taxpayers filing jointly. Kelly said the one-time tax rebate provides relief to all Kansas resident taxpayers without breaking the bank or jeopardizing funds for public schools. (Read more.)

(AP version)

Governor Vetoes Bill to Cut Kansas Taxes $1.4 Billion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill to cut taxes in Kansas by nearly $1.4 billion over the next three years. Kelly told reporters Monday that she objected to a proposal included by conservative Republicans to impose a single-rate "flat" income tax for individuals. Kelly said abandoning the state's current, three-rate income tax with higher rates for higher earners would be fiscally reckless and threaten funding for public schools. She announced her veto at a Topeka-area elementary school and recalled the state's 2012-13 experiment in slashing income taxes and the huge budget shortfalls that followed under then-Republican Governor Sam Brownback. House Speaker Dan Hawkins called Kelly out of touch.

Republican leaders plan to attempt overriding Kelly's veto once the full GOP-controlled Legislature reconvenes Wednesday to wrap up its business for the year. Backers of the bill included Americans for Prosperity, the grassroots low-tax, small-government group funded by the billionaire industrialist Koch brothers, and supporters appeared to have a good chance of getting the two-thirds majorities necessary to override a veto. "It is a throwback to the Brownback tax experiment, and we all know how that turned out," Kelly told reporters, hitting a key theme of her successful 2018 and 2022 campaigns for governor. "Any tax cut we pass needs to be sustainable, fiscally responsible and targeted to the people who need it the most."

The measure also would have reduced taxes on retirees' Social Security incomes and accelerate phasing out of the state's sales tax on groceries, so that it would end at the start of 2024 instead of 2025, both measures Kelly supported. It also would have reduced property taxes for most homeowners by $46 a year, a proposal pushed by Democrats. The income tax changes were a nonstarter for many Democrats, particularly because it set the rate at 5.15% when the state's current top rate is 5.7%. As an alternative, Kelly proposed a one-time, $450 rebate for each Kansas individual filer, so that the state's revenues would not be reduced each year going forward. Republicans have been cold to the idea of a rebate in the past. Kansas tax collections generally have run ahead of expectations since lawmakers repealed most of the tax experiment under Brownback in 2017.

The veto came four days after state officials and university economists issued a new fiscal forecast that boosted the state's official projections for tax collections through June 2024 by roughly 1%. Even with the tax cuts Kelly vetoed factored in, the state is on track to end June 2024 with surplus cash and rainy day funds of more than $4 billion. Kelly and lawmakers in both parties see the tax cuts as a way of helping people deal with inflation.

"It’s especially careless and out-of-touch for Governor Kelly to veto this broad, sustainable tax policy that provides tax relief to ALL Kansans," House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said in a statement.

Kansas Lawmakers Return to Topeka to Wrap Up 2023 Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka this week. The Republican-controlled Legislature still has a lot to do before closing out the 2023 session. Lawmakers still need to finalize a big part of the state budget, a multi-billion dollar spending bill for public schools. Republicans might also try to couple policy changes with the spending in an attempt to win the support of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. They could include an expansion of tax credits to send students to private schools. But much of the week may be focused on veto overrides of several bills Kelly recently rejected. That includes bills related to transgender women, election security and abortion.

(-Related-)

Will Kansas Pass an Education Budget? Questions Remain as Legislature Tries to Wrap Up Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — Kansas lawmakers are returning to Topeka to try and wrap up business for the year. A number of substantial items remain on the plates of lawmakers. Lawmakers have other policy loose ends to tie up but the most significant one is education funding. Lawmakers left town in early April without finalizing a budget for K-12 schools, with the current proposal including a number of controversial items. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that lawmakers are expected to reconsider the issue of school choice in a bid to force Governor Laura Kelly to reject a measure that would allow private school students to access public dollars for tuition and other expenses.

State Senator Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, chair of the Senate Education Committee, argued that the Kansas Senate's latest plan maintains the requisite funding levels. "Each year has been more funding going to our pre-K through 12 public schools," Baumgardner said. "That will not change. So, there is not a need to be aggrieved. There is no reason to scream 'fire' because schools will still be fully funded." But districts point to an item in the budget that would not guarantee adjustments to the base per-pupil aid on an annual basis based off of inflation, as was approved by the Kansas Supreme Court. Instead, legislators would evaluate the matter annually. Leah Fliter, a lobbyist for the Kansas Association of School Boards, said this was tantamount to freezing base aid in future years. Numbers provided to the group by the Kansas State Department of Education show a $215 million funding hit if the base aid isn't adjusted. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled legislators had some flexibility in how to adjust for inflation and that they did not have to use the framework the justices approved, which calculates inflation using a three-year average of the Consumer Price Index. The state's new fiscal year begins July 1.

NWS: 8 Tornadoes Touched Down Last Week in Chase County

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — A powerful supercell thunderstorm produced eight tornadoes in Chase County last week - and all of them touched down within a single hour. That's according to the National Weather Service office in Wichita, which sent crews out to assess damage from Wednesday night's storms. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that all eight tornadoes touched down between 8:13 and 8:55 pm Wednesday in Chase County. Two people were injured. The tornado that stayed on the ground the longest lasted for 30 minutes and traveled nearly a dozen miles on the ground.

Keystone Pipeline Oil Spill in Northern Kansas Caused by Stress, Construction Error

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) — The Keystone pipeline oil spill in Kansas was partly caused by stress put on the pipeline during construction. The owner of the pipeline, TC Energy, says an independent report shows the problems that led to the Keystone spill started a decade ago. During construction, the pipe experienced bending stresses sufficient to start a crack. That’s how company officials describe the independent findings, but it has not made the document public. More than half a million gallons of crude oil spilled into a creek in Washington County. TC Energy and the EPA disagree on the exact amount. TC Energy says it has recovered 98% of the spilled oil. (Read more.)

KCK Police: Woman Killed in Shooting Was Unintended Target

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) — Kansas City, Kansas police say a young woman who was shot and killed last week was an unintended target. Authorities say 20-year-old Jadah Clark was a mere bystander. Police say a gunfight took place outside of her apartment and a stray bullet came through a wall and hit her. She died later at a hospital. KCTV reports that Clark was a former student-athlete at JC Harmon High School. Police say they are still searching for the suspected shooter.

Marker Sought for Black Teen Imprisoned After 1882 Rape

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Civil rights activists are seeking to draw attention to an 1882 rape that ended with the Black teenage victim dying in prison, her white attacker dead and three men lynched. Margaret Vinegar was just 14 when two family friends came across her being sexually assaulted under a downtown Lawrence bridge in Kansas and intervened. The body of her attacker, David Bausman, a farmer in his 40s, later was found in the Kansas River, the Lawrence Journal-World reports. Arrests ensued and a mob broke into the jail — hanging the two friends, Isaac King and George Robertson, as well as Margaret’s father, Pete Vinegar, who was not even in town the day it all happened. Margaret was later convicted of murder — tried on a story that she had enticed her attacker under the bridge so her friends could rob him, said Lawrence NAACP member Kerry Altenbernd, who added that some also accused her of prostitution. Ursula Minor, president of the Lawrence branch of the NAACP, said that because of her race, Margaret Vinegar was neither seen as the child nor the victim she was. “During that era most Black women and girls could not refuse advances of a white man,” Minor said.

Since 2019, the Lawrence branch of the NAACP has worked with the Equal Justice Initiative, which created a national lynching memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, to commemorate the 1882 lynching and the events surrounding it. Last year, on the 140th anniversary, a historical marker was erected at the site of the lynching. Now, the coalition is proposing a second marker in remembrance of Margaret and her plight.

Margaret died of tuberculosis in the state penitentiary in Lansing, at the age of 20 while her attorney sought a pardon for her. Because it is unclear what happened to her body, the coalition has proposed that her marker be placed near the site of her trial in downtown Lawrence. A historic commission has signed off on the marker, and the next step is for the Lawrence City Commission to vote on it. The activists hope to dedicate the marker on June 10, the 141-year anniversary of the lynching.

Wichita Police Department Targeted by Fake TikTok Page

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/KPR) — The Wichita Police Department has been targeted with a fake TikTok page. KWCH TV reports that the department put out an alert Saturday saying they are investigating who is behind the fake social media account. Police say they have also reported the imposter account to the company that owns TikTok.

Oldest Living Kansan Celebrates Her 112th Birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Chanute, Kansas, woman has set a record that will be hard to break. Margaret Hollenshead turned 112-years-old over the weekend, making her the oldest living Kansan. KWCH TV reports that the senior living facility in Chanute, where Hollenshead lives, threw her a birthday party and a parade on Saturday.

Alabama Stops Recruiting Wichita State Transfer After Arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Wichita State player Jaykwon Walton, who had previously announced plans to transfer to Alabama, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana. Walton had announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide in March, but coach Nate Oats said that won’t happen now. Oats says Walton won't play for Alabama. Walton averaged nearly 14 points for Wichita State last season.

