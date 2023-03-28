Kansas Jayhawks Play Washington in WNIT's Fab Four

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) Only one college basketball team in Kansas is still playing ball - the University of Kansas women's team. The Jayhawks made it to the W-N-I-T's Fab Four and will play the Washington Huskies Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks' deep run in the tournament has been exciting, but only partially satisfying for a team that started the season with even higher hopes. Kansas Public Radio's Greg Echlin has more.

==========

KU Makes the WNIT's Fab Four - Just the Facts

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The KU women will play a fifth-consecutive home game in the postseason on Wednesday as the Jayhawks host the Washington Huskies in the Fab 4 round of the WNIT. Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network. Kansas improved to 23-11 on the year with a 78-64 over Arkansas in the Great 8 on Sunday. The Jayhawks have also defeated Western Kentucky, Missouri, and Nebraska in the run to the Fab 4. Kansas now has 23 wins in a season for the first time since 1998-99. Wednesday’s matchup will be the fourth all-time meeting between Kansas and Washington and the first since 1998. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 2-1.

Kansas is competing in the WNIT for the sixth time, first since 2011, and the Jayhawks are in the postseason for the second-consecutive season. KU is 13-5 all-time in the WNIT and has now reached the semifinals for the second time, first since 2009 when the Jayhawks reached the WNIT Championship game. With a win, Kansas would advance to the WNIT Championship game, where the Jayhawks would face the winner of the other Fab 4 matchup between Columbia and Bowling Green. The championship game will be held April 1.

