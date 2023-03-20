Headlines for Monday, March 20, 2023

Suspect in Lawrence Teen's Shooting Death Surrenders to Police

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS/LJW) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend in Lawrence and a 17-year-old has surrendered himself to authorities in connection with the case. Police say the 14-year-old showed up at an apartment complex in east Lawrence with a bullet wound early Saturday evening and died after being taken to a hospital. On Sunday, the 17-year-old who police had been looking for in connection with the shooting turned himself in and was taken to the Douglas County Juvenile Center. (Read more in the Lawrence Journal-World.)

Kansas Lawmakers Hope to "Rein In" Regulation Authority of Local Governments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas House could vote this week on a bill to rein in the authority of cities and counties to regulate businesses. The proposal says if a consumer product isn’t illegal under state law, cities and counties can’t restrict its sale. The measure stems from a short-lived effort by the city of Wichita to ban the sale of dogs and cats. Noting that conflict was resolved locally, opponents of the measure - like Democratic Representative Jason Probst - say it’s an overreaction that would unnecessarily tie the hands of local officials. "I’m telling you, we’re going down a bad path with this and I think we’re going to create problems we haven’t anticipated," he said. The bill, which passed out of committee last week, is backed by the Kansas Chamber, the state’s most influential business organization.

Kansas Lawmakers to Discuss Accommodations for Trans Students on School Trips

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers will hold hearings this week on a bill that would require school districts to use a transgender student’s biological gender when deciding how to house them during overnight trips. The hearing on the “overnight accommodations” bill is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the House Education Committee. The bill would require school districts to provide separate overnight accommodations for students based on their biological sex. That means, for instance, that transgender females would be forced to share accommodations with cisgender males. Under the bill, students who face retaliation for reporting violations of the policy could sue school districts. The hearing on the measure comes in the wake of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill banning transgender female athletes from competing against biological women or girls in interscholastic sports. Lawmakers appear to have the votes to override the Governor in the Kansas Senate. The House is more closely divided.

Kansas Governor Vetoes Bill that Bans Biological Males from Female School Sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill banning biological men from competing in girls' and women's sports in public schools. The veto now sets up a showdown with the Republican-dominated Kansas Legislature. Kelly says she rejected the bill because it would harm the mental health of Kansas students. Republican lawmakers had argued athletes assigned male at birth have a biological advantage when they play on girls’ and women’s teams. The Legislature will now need to garner a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate to override the governor's veto. If lawmakers are successful in overriding the veto, Kansas would join 18 other states with similar laws, including Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.

K-State Beats Kentucky 75-69, Heads to Sweet 16 in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

GREENSBOROR, N.C. - K-State guard Markquis Nowell scored 27 points and had nine assists to lead the Wildcats from Kansas over the Wildcats from Kentucky. Last spring, Nowell was just one of two returning players under the newly-hired coach, Jerome Tang. But Nowell said he believed he could be part of a winning tournament team this year. “I had faith that if get at least five players, I don’t care who it is, we were going to make it to March and we going to do something special," he said. The K-State Wildcats are in the East Regional, so they move on to play in New York City. The Midwest Regional will be played in Kansas City, but without any teams from the area. KU and Missouri lost in their respective regionals over the weekend.

In women’s college basketball...

KU Jayhawks Face Mizzou Tigers in WNIT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - the Kansas Jayhawks face the Missouri Tigers tonight (MON) in the second round of the WNIT tournament. KU will host Missouri in Lawrence for a postseason version of the Border Showdown. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm at Allen Field House.

KU Hospital System Plans to Use Artificial Intelligence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - The University of Kansas Health System will use artificial intelligence to address doctor burnout and improve patient health outcomes. The hospital is adding AI technology into patient visits. KU Health System is partnering with AI technology company Abridge to record conversations that provide medical transcripts for providers and summarize the visits for health records. Dr. Gregory Ator is the chief medical informatics officer at KU Health. He says after hours clerical work is a major contributing factor to burnout among medical staff. “We do have some providers that are spending as many as two hours, basically after hours, working on those," he said.

KU Health System hopes to reduce the health provider workload and help patients understand medical jargon. AI will record and transcribe conversations from visits and create summaries to help providers fill out paperwork. The co-founder of the system, Dr. Shiv Rao, says patients can also access appointment notes for reminders on what was discussed and any follow-up care. “When we serve that note to the patient, we actually serve it in a very specific way that helps improve health literacy," he said. But research has shown racial disparities when it comes to who AI technology can understand. Rao says the company is working to reduce any disparities in its software.

Report: Half of Kansas Rural Hospitals At Risk of Closing

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - A new report finds more than half of rural hospitals in Kansas are at risk of closing. That could force residents to travel farther during medical emergencies. Kansas has seen nine rural hospitals close since 2005. But the report, from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, found that another 53 are at risk of closing, with nearly half of those are at immediate risk. When rural hospitals close, residents have to travel farther to get emergency and even medical care. Researchers cited financial woes, including insurance plans not fully covering the cost of providing essential services. Hospitals in states like Kansas, that have not expanded Medicaid, are more likely to be at risk of closure because hospitals take a financial hit when caring for uninsured people.

Kansas Lawmakers Explore New Way to Boost Legislative Pay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas House members have voted to set themselves on a path to a pay hike in a few years. Legislators have not received a base pay raise in nearly 20 years. The bill passed by the House would establish an independent commission to set the compensation rates for Kansas legislators starting in 2025. It would then meet every four years to reconsider the pay level. Lawmakers currently earn roughly $22,000 a year plus a generous pension. Supporters contend raising wages would make it easier for everyday Kansans to run for a seat in the Legislature. But Republican Representative Pat Proctor says it would make state lawmakers professional politicians and lead to dysfunction. “Turning this from a public service to a job is a bad move for Kansas and a bad move for Kansans," he said. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Kansas Corn Farmers Worry About Spread of “Tar Spot” Disease

UNDATED (HPM) - Farmers in the Midwest and Great Plains will have to worry this year about a corn disease known as tar spot. The fungal disease has spread from Mexico to several Midwestern states - including Kansas. Tar spot spreads through spores that are carried by the wind and farm equipment. The disease first appeared in the U.S. in Indiana and Illinois in 2015. It attacks leaf tissue and can rapidly cause the plant to die. Rodrigo Onofre, a professor at the department of plant pathology at Kansas State University, says it has the potential to be really destructive. “At this point it's more being aware," he said. "And, as I mentioned, gearing up for tar spot in Kansas, because as soon as we find it, there are ways to manage (it).” Farmers can keep an eye out for tar spot, report any sightings to the local extension agent and manage the disease using fungicides.

