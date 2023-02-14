© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Love Is in the Air... Everywhere I Look Around

Kansas Public Radio
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST
KPR-VALENTINES DAY.png
Emily Fisher
/

Happy Valentine's Day!

Perhaps John Paul Young said it best in 1977 when he sang "Love is in the Air."

Love IS in the air... and ON the air here at KPR.

Maybe you feel it when you listen to the radio.

We feel it from listeners who support our programs with monthly contributions. Everything we do - from the news programs we produce to the live studio performances we present - is for listeners.

Whether you join us for news, classical music, jazz, folk, Americana or the crazy cool sounds of the Retro Cocktail Hour... we are happy to be here for you.

Not already a sustaining member of KPR? Fix that anytime by clicking here.

More than 85% of the money it takes to run KPR comes from private support. From listeners like you. Thanks.

-30-

Local News