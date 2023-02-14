Love Is in the Air... Everywhere I Look Around

Happy Valentine's Day!

Perhaps John Paul Young said it best in 1977 when he sang " Love is in the Air ."

Love IS in the air... and ON the air here at KPR.

Maybe you feel it when you listen to the radio.

We feel it from listeners who support our programs with monthly contributions. Everything we do - from the news programs we produce to the live studio performances we present - is for listeners.

Whether you join us for news, classical music, jazz, folk, Americana or the crazy cool sounds of the Retro Cocktail Hour... we are happy to be here for you.

Not already a sustaining member of KPR? Fix that anytime by clicking here.

More than 85% of the money it takes to run KPR comes from private support. From listeners like you. Thanks.

-30-