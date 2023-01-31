Headlines for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

As Kansas Oil Cleanup Continues, Key Questions Remain Unanswered

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (TCJ/KPR) - Cleanup of the December oil spill in north-central Kansas is progressing but the cause of the spill and other key questions remain unanswered. More than 14,000 barrels of crude oil flowed from the Keystone pipeline into Mill Creek on December 7. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the spill represents the largest onshore oil spill since 2014. Operator TC Energy reopened the affected portion of the pipeline in late December after approval from the federal government.

A month-and-a-half after the spill, legislators haven't held any hearings to examine the incident or any potential state policy response. Leaders of the relevant committees say they will do so eventually. Lawmakers appear split on whether they are satisfied with the information they are receiving from TC Energy. Interstate pipelines are largely regulated at a federal level, but there have been no hearings in Washington, D.C. either. All the while, key details about the spill haven't been made public, most notably what caused the incident.

One source told Kansas Public Radio that the oil spill and remediation efforts to clean it up will likely cost $1 billion.

In a statement Monday, TC Energy said they have recovered "nearly 90 percent of the estimated release volume" from the spill using skimmers, vacuum trucks and "mechanical removal, as needed." The company has also temporarily diverted Mill Creek in a bid to help with cleanup efforts. In early January, TC Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency entered into an agreement governing the cleanup efforts, with the agency saying the spill violated the Clean Water Act. "The discharge has caused an imminent and substantial threat to the public health or welfare of the United States, including fish, shellfish, wildlife, public and private property, shorelines, habitat, and/or other living and nonliving natural resources under the jurisdiction or control of the United State," the consent order said.

Per the terms of the deal, TC Energy must regularly assess Mill Creek to determine the impact on the waterway, conduct air monitoring and submit to the EPA cleanup and health and safety plans, which must be approved by the agency. Key details are unknown. A TC Energy spokesperson said in an email that the company's investigation into the cause of the spill remains ongoing, as does testing of an affected portion of the pipeline.

Could Kansans Soon Hop a Train to Texas? Maybe.

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ/KPR) - Billions in federal funding could bring additional passenger rail service to Kansas. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that advocates and transportation officials told a Kansas legislative group Monday that federal funds could be used to establish passenger rail service between Kansas and Texas. Currently, the only passenger train that runs through Kansas is Amtrak’s Southwest Chief. The long-distance train runs between Chicago and Los Angeles, making stops both ways in Lawrence, Topeka, Newton, Hutchinson, Dodge City and Garden City.

A short-distance, state-supported Amtrak line, the Heartland Flyer, serves passengers between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. For years, passenger rail advocates have pushed for Amtrak and federal railroad officials to support expansion of the line up to Wichita and Newton, the latter of which would be a connection to the Southwest Chief. But years of stagnant ridership and federal funding for Amtrak had kept expansion at the conceptual level.

However, as part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, federal lawmakers allocated $66 billion to passenger and freight train improvements over the next five years. Of that $66 billion, $1.8 billion was set aside to help expand state-supported, intercity passenger rail service on Amtrak lines shorter than 750 miles, like the Heartland Flyer. And Kansas will likely apply for some of those funds.

"School Choice" is Culture-War Focus for Kansas Lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality. The effort has become their alternative to pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law. A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was to be available online Tuesday after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House.

The introduction comes as funding and lesson plans for public schools have become hot button issues for conservative politicians nationwide. Lawmakers in Iowa approved a similar law last week and at least a dozen states are considering similar legislation.

Funneling public funds toward private schools is not a new idea, but it picked up fresh steam following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic partly because of parents' concerns over masks and vaccines. The issue also has been driven by opposition to how some schools conduct lessons about topics such as gender, sexuality and race. Critics of the bills say they siphon much-needed money away from public schools.

When Kansas' Republican-controlled Legislature opened its annual session earlier this month, GOP leaders planned to tackle what Senate President Ty Masterson called "the sexualized woke agenda" in how public schools discuss sexuality and gender identity.

Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said he wanted to pursue a measure that would spell out what schools could teach or discuss on those topics by grade level, much like the Florida law enacted last year.

Suspect Arrested and Victim Identified in Topeka's Sixth Homicide of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Topeka police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend shooting death. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 33-year-old Skyler J.M. Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on preliminary charges of first-degree murder. Wilson is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal early Saturday morning. Neal was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called later that morning to the 400 block of S.W. Tyler. Neal became Topeka's sixth homicide victim this month. Topeka police recorded 17 homicides in all of last year.

Authorities: Hays Man Found Dead in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say the body of a man from Hays was discovered on the streets of Salina over the weekend. KAKE TV reports that the body of 20-year-old Brendon Thomas Wade Reed was discovered by a resident early Saturday morning (the 1900 block of N 5th Street). Police are still investigating and no other information has been released.

Another Sunflower Showdown as K-State Plays KU in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks will be looking for revenge as they welcome in-state rival No. 7 Kansas State to Allen Fieldhouse tonight (TUE). The Wildcats took down KU in overtime two weeks ago in Manhattan. K-State has won three of its last four games and is tied for first in the Big 12 standings. The Jayhawks are coming off a road win against Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Can K-State get the better of KU again, or will the Jayhawks come out swinging and take down their in-state rival? That question will be answered at Allen Field House at 7 pm.

Brother vs. Brother: Kelces Prepare for Super Bowl Showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out her custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's back — one more time this season. For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will square off on the NFL's biggest stage. Kelce helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title. Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the 49ers. "Cool scenario to be in, you know?" Travis Kelce said. "My mom can't lose."

Or maybe can't win. Indeed, there have been plenty of famous NFL siblings over the years, and many had some memorable matchups: Peyton vs. Eli Manning, Tiki vs. Ronde Barber. But they never reached the same Super Bowl, or had to put their dear old mom in such a predicament, where one will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the other one's expense.

"It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him," added Travis, whose team has gotten the better of big brother's Eagles the last three matchups. "I respect everyone over there in the Eagles organization. You won't see me talk too much trash because of how much I love my brother. But it's going to be an emotional game, for sure."

Jason Kelce was even ever-so-briefly a Chiefs fan Sunday night, pulling on a Kansas City sweatshirt for about the three hours between the end of the Eagles' 31-7 rout of San Francisco and the finish of his little brother's 23-20 win over Cincinnati. "That's it for the rest of the year," Jason said with a smile. "I am done being a Chiefs fan."

The two brothers have come a long way from their solidly middle-class upbringing in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Jason blazed the trail as the star offensive lineman who earned a scholarship to Cincinnati, and Travis soon followed suit. Both caught the eyes of NFL scout during their college careers, and of one coach in particular: Andy Reid. It was Big Red who, while coaching the Eagles, used a sixth-round pick on Jason during the 2011 draft. And two years later, after Reid had gotten a fresh start in Kansas City, the Chiefs used a third-rounder to bring Travis into the fold. "Big brother probably protected Travis from doing some crazy things. He probably talked him from dropping off a ladder into raked-up leaves once or twice," Reid said Monday. "Listen, they're both at heart very competitive and compassionate, is the biggest thing. They care and they care about people and they care about they're game." They also happen to be very good at it.

Jason has been to six Pro Bowls and was just voted an All-Pro for the fifth time, and he's emerged as one of the best offensive linemen in Eagles history. Travis has been to eight Pro Bowls, just made a fourth All-Pro team and is second in NFL history to Jerry Rice in playoff catches, yards and touchdowns.

