Headlines for Monday, January 30, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs Heading to Super Bowl 57

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) — The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl after their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday evening. It’s the third trip to the Super Bowl in four years for the Chiefs. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal from 45 yards leaving just three seconds in the game. The Chiefs got into field goal range after a run by Patrick Mahomes followed by a penalty against the Bengals. Mahomes, who played with a high ankle sprain, says it was only possible because of the training staff. The Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Abortion Clinic Opens in Wichita, Bringing Statewide Total to Six

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - A new abortion clinic has opened in Wichita, bringing the state’s total number to six. The new facility, Aria Medical, is focusing on out-of-state patients. The clinic is offering abortion pills for women up to 11 weeks into a pregnancy. It opened in response to a surge in demand for abortions in Kansas after nearby Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas all effectively banned the procedure. The clinic fully covers the cost of the medication, usually several hundred dollars, for patients traveling from states where abortion is banned. It’s the second new clinic to open in Kansas since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last January. The new clinic is opening less than six months after Kansans voted to protect abortion rights and as anti-abortion state lawmakers continue to try to restrict access.

Advocates Requesting Clemency for Woman Convicted of Lawrence Murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Advocates for Sarah Gonzalez-McLinn are calling on Governor Laura Kelly to grant her clemency after she was convicted of murdering a man she says repeatedly raped her. Gonzalez-McLinn is serving 25-years to life for the 2014 killing of Hal Sasko in Lawrence. Sasko was her former bos at a local restaurant. She moved in with him when she was 17 years old and he was 50. She says he began grooming her as a young teenager, and raped her for months before the murder. The judge didn’t allow her defense to introduce those claims in court and the jury that convicted her of first-degree murder in 2015 didn’t know about the months of abuse that preceded her crime. Advocates for Gonzalez McLinn say that her clemency application contains new evidence that Sasko was also grooming two other 16-year-olds. The governor’s office declined to comment on the case.

Study: Pandemic Has Had Negative Impact on Home Health Care

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - A study from researchers at the University of Kansas has found that the stress and health concerns during the pandemic has caused many home health care workers to move to other jobs. Workers providing home-based care for individuals often are paid low wages and don’t receive benefits such as sick leave or health insurance. Patients receiving care at home were left scrambling to find alternatives. But the situation could improve as rule changes made during the height of the pandemic expanded who could be hired for home health care jobs. Public health officials in Kansas expanded who could be a paid caregiver to include relatives to the individual needing care at home. The study’s co-author Carrie Wendel-Hummell says while this isn’t a solution for everyone, it was another option to compensate for the losses in the home health care workforce. “It helped fill a lot of gaps in care, especially as other caregivers were quitting,” Wendel-Hummell said. The state is considering making the change permanent. Some workers have been leaving home health care jobs because of burn-out and the offer of higher pay in other industries. The study’s recommendations include increasing wages and expanding Medicaid, which would provide health insurance to some of the industry's workers.

Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there's even more pressure to act this session. Drought conditions in western Kansas, coupled with new reports about how quickly the Ogalala aquifer is being drained, have created a new sense of urgency and a possible tipping point for policymakers. Representative Lindsay Vaughn of Overland Park is the top Democrat on the House Water Committee. She says lawmakers and agricultural groups need to come together to reach a meaningful compromise. “There are people from across parties, from across the state, who realize how crucial this is to every part of our lives and also to our biggest industries,” Vaughn said. House Water Committee members say the state must also find a way to enforce conservation targets to save the aquifer. In some parts of Kansas, that may require farmers and ranchers to cut their water use by as much as 30 percent

Kansas City Area Animal Shelters Plead for Help Due to Overcrowding

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) - Four animal shelters in the Kansas City area are saying they are at crisis capacity. WDAF TV reports that Great Plains SPCA, KCK Animal Services, Melissa’s Second Chances and the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City are all at maximum capacity with large dogs. The organizations also say that fewer people are adopting, leading to an influx of animals staying in shelter longer. The shelters say that a total of 170 dogs larger than 30 pounds are currently in their care and they’ve had 430 requests from the public to surrender large dogs over the past two weeks. This has led to the rescue organizations having to halt voluntary admissions of large dogs, meaning owner surrenders and transfers from other facilities. Many of the shelters are also running adoption specials. Shelter officials say ways to help out with the overcrowding problem include fostering or adopting a large dog, taking found animals to be scanned for a microchip, making a donation or volunteering.

Former Kansas Community College President Arrested

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (Montgomery County Chronicle) — The foundation director at the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s School of Dentistry has been arrested in southeast Kansas on a felony crime of theft of business services. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that Dr. Daniel Barwick, who assumed his position at UMKC last December, was arrested in Independence, Kansas, on Friday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on $1,500 bond. The Independence Police Department is recommending that Barwick be charged with a felony count of theft of business services, after their investigation found that Barwick allegedly stole from an Independence business on nine different occasions in the past month. Former charges are expected to be filed this week by the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office. When not living in Kansas City, Barwick resides in Independence, where he was the president of Independence Community College from 2011 to 2019.

Kansas Republican Legislators Propose Near-Total Abortion Ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Seven Republican lawmakers have proposed a near-total abortion ban in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that this effort comes despite an overwhelming popular vote last year rejecting an anti-abortion ballot measure. The bill would ban abortion in Kansas beginning at conception and would not include exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life or health of the mother. It would also restrict the use of fetal tissue in medical research, and could effectively outlaw in-vitro fertilization. Teresa Woody is a Kansas City attorney who’s represented abortion providers. She said the bill would face almost certain demise in Kansas courts. “It’s an unconstitutional bill, on its face," she said. Cosponsors said the bill provides equal protection under the law for the unborn.

Kansas Lawmakers Move to Reduce Taxes on Social Security Income

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Some Kansas lawmakers want to reduce taxes on Social Security income as an incentive to keep retirees from leaving the state. The Kansas News Service reports that this change could cost the state up to $58 million in revenue a year. One of the bills up for consideration in the Kansas Legislature would eliminate the state income tax on Social Security for individuals who make up to $100,000. And it cuts a portion of the tax for income between $100,000 to $120,000. Kansas is one of only a handful of states that tax Social Security income. Republican Representative Ken Corbet says that may lead older Kansans to leave when they retire. “If we do nothing to try to keep people here, you can see that people follow their wallets.” Lowering the tax on Social Security income has bipartisan support.

Kansas Lawmakers Hear Testimony on Tightening Rules for Mail-In Ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Supporters of a bill that would tighten rules around mail-in ballots say it would boost public confidence in elections. The bill would only allow mail ballots in Kansas to be counted if they arrive by 7 pm on Election Day. Currently, ballots returned through the mail are counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and received within three days after polls close. Madeline Malisa, of Opportunity Solutions Project, told lawmakers that the three-day grace period delays results and causes controversy. “Mail-in ballots that arrive three days after an election can undermine voter confidence in the outcome, especially in cases where a close race suddenly flips after Election Day," she said. Democrats oppose the bill, calling it a voter suppression effort. They argued the change will lead to some votes being thrown out because of mail delivery delays.

Kansas Bill Would Change Status for Uber Drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Lawmakers in Topeka are discussing a bill that would classify Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors and not employees. The Kansas News Service reports that a bill was introduced this session on behalf of Uber. A spokesperson for the ride-share company says it already views its drivers as independent contractors, and that the bill would simply clarify that. The spokesperson says Uber drivers furnish their own vehicles, and provide their own gas. They also don’t work set hours and are free to drive for other companies. A spokesperson for the Teamsters union spoke against the legislation. He says the bill would give Uber and Lyft a legal advantage over competitors, like cab companies. States like Florida and Michigan have recently passed laws with similar language. Some other states, like California, have seen movements to reclassify Uber and Lyft drivers as regular employees.

Kansas Attorney General Pushes Tougher Penalties for Fentanyl Distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Attorney General Kris Kobach wants to crack down on fentanyl in Kansas by creating new, harsher sentencing laws for people who sell drugs laced with fentanyl. Over 500 Kansans have died from fentanyl overdoses since 2015. It is often combined with other drugs to give a more powerful high but is also deadly. Attorney General Kris Kobach says he will ask for a new set of sentencing guidelines for distributing fentanyl and have the Kansas Bureau of Investigation focus more heavily on the crimes. Fentanyl is not easy to detect, but it can be found with a test strip. Those strips are currently illegal, despite legislative attempts last year to allow them. Kobach says he needs more data to see whether he supports legalization.

Health Officials Caution Kansans About Eating Fish Caught in Kansas Rivers and Lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have announced fish consumption advisories for 2023. WIBW TV reports that the advisories identify types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten in limited quantities or avoided altogether due to contamination. While eating fish has many benefits, health officials say all fish contain some amount of mercury. Therefore, those who are mercury-sensitive (i.e. pregnant or nursing women and children younger than 17) should follow these guidelines when eating Kansas fish:



Eat smaller portions – a fillet about the size of your palm.



Eat types of fish with less mercury - like Blue and Channel Catfish, White Bass, Striped Bass and Walleye.



If you don’t know the type or size of fish you are eating, wait at least a week before eating fish again.



GOP Pushes Vouchers, "School Choice" in Some States

UNDATED (AP) - In more than a dozen states, Republican lawmakers are pushing legislation this year that would expand or create programs that give millions of taxpayer dollars to families that want to take their children out of public school. Displeasure with how schools handled pandemic-era closures and mask rules and simmering concerns about curriculum — including how matters of gender and race are taught — have brought newfound energy to a decades-old push for so-called "school choice" policies that shift taxpayer funding allocated to individual students away from public schools to allow parents to instead pay for options such as private schools or homeschooling.

The proposals have kindled fury and resistance from teachers unions and their Democratic Party allies, who argue the dollars would be better spent bolstering public schools. They worry the programs are a stepping stone toward privatizing public education. From Utah to Kansas, legions of students, parents and teachers have trekked to the marble floors of their state Capitols to demonstrate in favor of - or against - voucher-style "education savings account" proposals.

Funneling public funds toward private schools is a decades-old idea that first gained traction in the 1990s. Today, so-called school choice policies include vouchers, scholarships, education savings accounts and tax credits. There is significant overlap between the policies, and the way they're labeled is frequently politicized.

Arizona and West Virginia are the only states with voucher-style programs open to any student who wants to apply. Many states have scholarship and voucher programs that are limited to specific student populations, such as students with disabilities in schools that may lack the resources to educate them.

Royals Make Official Deal with Veteran Reliever Chapman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million, one-year contract a week after agreeing to terms with the seven-time All-Star, who is coming off a lackluster season with the New York Yankees. Chapman was once known for consistently throwing 100 mph fastballs past woebegone hitters. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA in his final season with the Yankees, who ultimately left him off their AL Division Series roster when his actions raised questions about his dedication to the team.

