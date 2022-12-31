Headlines for Saturday, December 31, 2022

FEC Levies $30,000 Penalty Tied to Kobach's 2020 US Senate Bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a Federal Election Commission complaint. The FEC reported Friday that it had approved an agreement with Kobach, his campaign, its treasurer and We Build the Wall — a group that raises money for a privately built wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The agreement resolves a complaint over Kobach's campaign's use of We Build the Wall's email list during his unsuccessful 2020 run for the U.S. Senate as an illegal campaign contribution from We Build the Wall.

==========

Kansas State Wildcats Head to Sugar Bowl

UNDATED (KPR) - The Kansas State Wildcats take on the 5th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl Saturday. It's the first time the two teams have ever competed against each other. K-State is ranked 11th in the nation. It's their first trip to the Sugar Bowl, and Alabama's 17th. Kick-off is at 11:00 am Saturday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

==========

Alfalfa Sprouts Recalled in Kansas, Other States

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa, after an outbreak of salmonella. On Friday, SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was originally announced on Thursday. Nebraska health officials say 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to grocery stores and food service customers. Nebraska health officials say there have been 16 confirmed cases of people becoming ill from the sprouts. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed 15 of those cases, including two people who were hospitalized.

==========

Topeka Man Charged with Murder in Nebraska Woman's Death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Nebraska woman. WIBW reports that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott was charged Friday with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He was arrested December 6th in the country of Belize and charged with kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen of Omaha. Her body was found last week south of Topeka. Scott remains jailed in Omaha on a $10 million bond.

==========

Drug Trafficking Ring Suspect Escapes, Reapprehended; Mother Charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Kansas City Star/KPR) - A man who escaped custody while being held on drug trafficking ring charges has been apprehended. The Kansas City Star reports that Trevor Sparks escaped from the Cass County jail on November 7th while awaiting sentencing for his role in a drug trafficking ring, two homicides, and multiple assaults. He was apprehended Friday morning. Another suspect in the case, Sergio Perez-Martinez, also escaped but remains at large. Sparks' mother, 54-year-old Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs was charged with helping Sparks evade authorities.