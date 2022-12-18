© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, December 18, 2022

Kansas Public Radio
Published December 18, 2022 at 6:32 AM AKST
KPR News Summary image.jpg

Two Charged in Shooting of KCI Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star/KPR) - Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that injured an officer at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning. The Kansas City Star reports that Lacy Perry of Independence, Missouri, and Kevin Bloom of Warrensburg, Missouri, are being held in the Platte County Jail on $50,000. The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the case, including whether the officer was shot by her own weapon. Police say the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

==========

Southwest to Resume More Direct Flights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star/KPR) - Southwest Airlines is bringing back direct flights from Kansas City to three more cities next year. The Kansas City Star reports that Southwest has announced new seasonal nonstop flights to Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and San Antonio after the airport's new single terminal opens. Southwest also recently announced that they were restoring nonstop flights to Albuquerque and Indianapolis after suspending both routes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

==========

Wichita Man Charged with Abducting Arkansas Teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of an Arkansas teenager. KWCH reports that the 14-year-old girl had been missing since November. 35-year-old David E. Roark was taken into custody this week in Wichita; the girl was later located in a closet in a Wichita home. Roark is being held in the Sedgwick County jail, and also faces two warrants from Kentucky. The girl has been reunited with her family. The Exploited and Missing Child Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force both helped in the investigation.

